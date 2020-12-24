Messages of hope from around Scotland and hopes of a safe 2021

Right Rev Dr Martin Fair, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland

This year will doubtless be remembered as the ‘COVID Christmas’ and there will be plenty of us who will testify for some time to come that, yes, that’s what happened.

Perhaps we’ll look back on it with a degree of sadness that we weren’t quite able to observe our traditions in the way we usually do.

But I wonder if at the same time, we’ll look back and realise that the stripping away of much of the ‘trimmings’ allowed us to appreciate a little more of the ‘turkey’?

Our Christmas practices have become gargantuan.

They begin in the late summer, with the onset of the marketing campaigns, and there with the gathering speed of a runaway juggernaut they take hold of us and hurtle us towards December 25 at a speed that allows almost no time for contemplation and pause.

And in the wake of it all, we’re left with more stuff, more debt, bigger waistlines and a resolution, similar to the one struck the year before, to join the gym.

For the avoidance of doubt, I love the trimmings.

The dressing of the tree, the planning of the Christmas Day menu, the exchanging of presents, the watching of ‘Home Alone’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ the parties and family gatherings - they’re all part of my Christmas.

But so too is rejoicing that Jesus came and that ‘God is with us.’

Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia

Ongoing restrictions on public worship will mean that many who would like to come to Mass in person at Christmas will not be able to join with others in church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. There has been promising news too. A vaccine against the Covid-19 virus has been approved and manufactured. People are already being vaccinated. The prediction is that it will take some months for everyone to receive the vaccine. We may dare now to see beyond this pandemic, but we are told that we still need to be very cautious about the virus and careful to observe the restrictions that will most likely be with us for some time yet.

Over the centuries, Christians have sometimes had to celebrate Christmas in conditions that were not at all optimal: in persecution, in war, in epidemic, in poverty, in misery and in conditions of desperate need. Our current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic with its attendant restrictions on our personal freedoms may not in fact be unprecedented. Nonetheless, for all our sakes and for the sake of the children, I desperately hope and pray that we will find ways to celebrate Christmas in accordance with the limitations of our situation. Who knows? Perhaps a simpler Christmas may be a more prayerful, peaceful and holy Christmas.

Surjit Singh Chowdhary MBE, President of central Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Glasgow

Humanity has faced and will continue to face challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the price we pay for globalisation, which has delivered progress and innovation in equal measure.

This passing year has thrown a spotlight on the importance of community, on those who serve through charities, faith groups, the social sector and in particular, the one million or so NHS workers who continue to serve silently.

Service to humanity is perhaps the most important pillar of Sikhism and I am proud of the way our community has responded to this latest crisis.

Central Gurdwara delivered 100,000 meals and all the Glasgow Gurdwaras and Sikh community delivered 200,000 meals, to needy frontline staff and to old people homes etc.

We look towards 2021 with hope and a renewed sense of purpose. This Hogmanay will chime a fresh opportunity to work together, find new ways of sustaining livelihoods, protecting those most vulnerable amongst us and striving for equality.