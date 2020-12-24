Charities across Scotland offer their messages of hope as they look back on 2020

Brian Sloan, Chief Executive of Age Scotland

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a year like no other and I’m sure we’re all now looking forward to a welcome break and a celebration – whatever shape it’s taking.

Whether you’re able to gather in a small bubble, celebrate over a video or phone call, or wrap up for a winter walk, festivities will be cautious but certainly no less meaningful.

This year has been full of challenges for everyone, and our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones.

I’d like to thank everyone who has played a vital part in helping us support Scotland’s older people this year - from Age Scotland staff and volunteers, to member groups going above and beyond, and anyone who has found themselves in a position to make donations or host fundraisers. Our work simply wouldn’t be possible without you.

In fact, the kindness of strangers and neighbours throughout this pandemic has been a lifesaver to nearly 100,000 older people in Scotland. That sense of compassion and community is something I hope we can carry with us into 2021 and beyond.

This will be an especially tough period for older people living alone, who might not be expecting to hear from anyone over the festive period. To help alleviate this loneliness, we’d encourage everyone to continue reaching out to older friends, relatives, neighbours and members of their community to let them know they’re thinking of them.

Being unable to celebrate in person with friends and family is difficult, but we can all reach out to stay connected and ensure no one in this position feels cut off. Even if digital communication isn’t an option, a phone call, card or doorstep chat where possible can make a huge difference.

It’s true that the start of the vaccine rollout has been a much-needed glimmer of hope, but there are still several months of winter ahead. So, as we look to the future, I don’t think it’s naïve to be optimistic about better things to come in 2021, as long as we stay realistic about how far we still have to go in terms of reacting to and dealing with the ongoing impacts of this pandemic.

Whatever the new year brings, our dedicated team will be here to make sure no older person has to face it alone. You and yours will always have a friend in us – information, advice and support are just a phone call away.

On behalf of everyone at Age Scotland, I’d like to wish you all a happy and peaceful festive period – however you’re spending it - and all the very best for 2021. I hope you’re able to celebrate safely and take some time to recharge and reconnect.

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s

2020 has undoubtedly been the hardest year imaginable for people living with cancer.

In our centres we have heard of heightened anxiety, stress, fear and trauma and there is undeniably more to come as we see the impact of delays to both treatment and diagnosis.

However, our founder Maggie famously said that what’s more important than anything else is that we ‘don’t lose the joy of living in the fear of dying’ and I think that now, at Christmas and at the end of a year unlike any other, her sentiment is more pertinent than ever before.

Our centres are for people going through possibly the hardest experience of their lives, either as a person with cancer or as a family or friend of someone with cancer.

They are places of extreme emotion - fear, sadness, anger.

And yet we see moments of joy every day. We hear the raucous laughter coming from our men’s groups – even when they are all on zoom rather than meeting in person , we see the hope in a person’s face when they have found a way to cope after speaking to one of our cancer support specialists and even, as happened earlier this year, the lightness of those who chose to make their nearest Maggie’s centre their first port of call when coming out of shielding.

In one of our centres back in April we were even able to provide a safe space for a mum to spend time with her young daughter during the last weeks of her life. Coronavirus stopped them being together more, but those moments as a family were filled with love, laughter and joy.

In a year when we have all had to learn to adapt and yet also accept circumstances beyond our control in way we have probably never had to do before, we have had ample opportunity to rethink our own priorities and possibly also think more about those we share a world with.

We see people’s incredible generosity everyday amongst those who support us, and never more so than this year.

And it is my belief that we will carry this way of being into 2021. At Maggie’s we will certainly be welcoming people living with cancer into our centres knowing that we can give them the professional practical, emotional and psychological support they need now more than ever, but we will also be there to share those small, human moments of joy which I think 2020 has taught us to relish all the more. Merry Christmas.

Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online. The first centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996. Maggie's now has 23 centres in the UK, eight in Scotland. There are also three international centres offering Maggie's support.

Carers Trust Scotland

This year, COVID-19 restrictions have been particularly hard on Scotland’s unpaid carers. With the reduction and withdrawal of normal support services for many disabled people, family members or friends are now having to care round the clock and this is taking its toll on their own health and wellbeing.

Many unpaid carers do not even realise that they are carers; they are ‘just’ looking after a family member who may have a disability, is frail or has a long term condition. They go about their routine of trying to juggle caring and perhaps employment or education without realising that there is support available. Some people can also confuse the term ‘carer’ meaning people who are employed to care for people in their own homes or in residential settings.

Latest results show there are currently 950,000 unpaid carers in Scotland. The number has increased by almost 50% since the first lockdown in March, with many replacing the care that was previously provided by social care services. Estimates show that unpaid carers have saved Scottish Government £43 million per day during the pandemic. If those unpaid carers were in paid jobs with these terms and conditions; such as 24 hours a day with few breaks, and little or no holiday entitlement, many would have thrown in the towel by now.

At Carers Trust Scotland we work with services throughout Scotland who support unpaid carers of all ages. Through local carers centres and young carers services, unpaid carers can access support with their caring role. Much of this support is online just now, but it is still there, and we know that many unpaid carers appreciate the opportunity to have a chat to discuss the difficulties they are facing. Unpaid carers of any age can ask for a formal Adult Carer Support Plan. This is known as a Young Carers Statement for those under 18.

Christmas is always a difficult time of the year for unpaid carers, with higher fuel bills and extra costs, but 2020, and relaxation of restrictions brings additional worries for those who may be shielding. There is light at the end of the tunnel though, as unpaid carers are prioritised by the Scottish Government to receive the vaccine in the same group as at risk people aged 16-65. Unpaid carers not already known to a Carers Centre or GP surgery should look out for wider public messaging about this.

Carers Trust work to improve support, services and recognition for all unpaid carers. If you would like more information, please go to our website www.carers.org or contact scotland@carers.org