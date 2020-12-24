Charities share stories of kindness and community heroes who have gone that extra mile

Sarah Cheung, Stakeholder Engagement Lead for Alzheimer Scotland

Although Covid-19 has been devastating for charities, I feel fortunate to have witnessed how much kindness and goodwill there has been as a result of the pandemic. Everyone faced tough times and we wanted to be mindful of this in our conversations with our supporters. Events were cancelled and the news only seemed to be doom and gloom. We really felt for those who had their fundraising event and plans put on hold but what became apparent was people’s desire to step up and help Alzheimer Scotland. I’m inspired every day that despite their own circumstances, people still make time to support charity.

There’s been no limit to people’s creativity in finding ways to support us. From displaying forget-me-not flowers during Dementia Awareness Week, running ultra-marathons in their gardens to almost 900 supporters joining our virtual Memory Walk. Like many, most activity has been virtual, yet I’ve seen people connecting with each other more than ever.

We would never have wished to move all supporter communications online, yet the silver lining is that in some ways, we’ve never felt more connected with them as they put their virtual arms around Alzheimer Scotland and gave us hope through their support. Hearing first-hand how valuable our virtual events have been for people’s motivation and mental health has been really rewarding.

There are too many incredible stories to name them all but one that springs to mind is Patti Davis, 90 and living with dementia who walked the circuit of her care home every day in April, raising £3,000. This story struck a chord for me as my grandmother, Anne Bambery, also living with dementia in a care home had just tested positive for coronavirus.

Not being able to visit and care for her was really distressing. The worry that she might think I had abandoned her played on my mind and limiting ‘visits’ to short video calls didn’t replace physical contact. Although we were told to prepare for the worst, I am so thankful that she made a full recovery.

I know so many families are still experiencing similar hardship and relying on front line workers to lift spirits and provide support while families can’t. You only need to spend five minutes speaking to our front-line colleagues to know how vital Alzheimer Scotland’s support is to families and people living with dementia and how much joy they bring to their lives.

There’s no denying that fundraising through a pandemic has been daunting and full of challenges, but this Christmas I’ll look back on this year and remember the overwhelming dedication and selfless acts of kindness shown by Alzheimer Scotland’s supporters.

Billy Watson, SAMH Chief Executive, Scotland’s mental health charity

Together, we have come through one of the most difficult years that many of us have ever faced.

The pandemic affected the way we live our everyday lives: the uncertainty, along with lockdown restrictions, has left many of us feeling, worried, anxious and isolated.

At SAMH, we are always there for Scotland’s mental health. We’ve been around since 1923, and today we work with adults and young people providing support in everything from mental health social care, to services in primary care, schools and further education in over 60 communities across the country.

It’s only natural that these unprecedented circumstances have affected our mental health and wellbeing. Indeed, our research shows that people who were already experiencing mental health problems before coronavirus emerged, have seen their mental wellbeing hit hard. Our Information service has seen an increase in calls and there have been tens of thousands of visits to our online coronavirus mental health information hub since the pandemic began.

We have all faced challenging times and low moments this year.

We want to take this opportunity to extend a heartfelt thank you. First of all to our staff – many of whom have continued to provide essential frontline services for people living with serious mental health problems. Even before the pandemic, the dedication of our staff and volunteers was incredible, but this year has really seen a phenomenal effort. We are deeply grateful for their commitment.

We also want to sincerely thank our fundraisers and campaigners for their unwavering support. Despite many facing hardships of their own, they have truly rallied in support of Scotland’s mental health – often needing to get creative to find ways to raise funds, under unprecedented restrictions. Without ‘Team SAMH’, we simply couldn’t continue our crucial work. Their support has meant even more this year.

Finally, a message to all of us in Scotland. As we look to the New Year, it is still so important for us all to protect our own mental wellbeing, and support the mental health of our loved ones. Please remember that even in these uncertain times, there are still ways we can improve our mental health and wellbeing. Reach out to loved ones you have not seen or heard from in a while – even a quick text or video call could make a big difference for someone who is struggling over the winter months.

If you would like to learn more about mental health or are seeking support, visit samh.org.uk/info.

We don’t know what 2021 will bring, but we are stronger than we might think, especially when we work together.

Linda Jardine, Director of Children and Family Services, Children 1st

“Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

Martin Luther King, Jr’s words have never been more true than in 2020. It’s been tough for all of us. For families already facing challenges with their mental health, finances, bereavement and or trauma, it has pushed them to the brink.

In these difficult times support from friends, communities and charities like Children 1st is what has kept children and their families safe, strong and together. For children like Andrew and DJ, whose family had already experienced bereavement and depression, Children 1st has been a lifeline. In the Spring, as their mum Teresa’s coronavirus symptoms were so bad she thought she might not wake up in the morning and the whole family were anxious and afraid, we were there for them. Teresa says: “Without Children 1st’s support I would have spiralled into such a dark place I wouldn’t have been there for my boys. They are happier and calmer and they love spending time with Jen from Children 1st. She is a big part of our lives.”

Andrew, DJ and Teresa’s story inspired our Christmas campaign, encouraging families to use #Mystarof2020 on social media, to celebrate the people who have lit up the dark times for them.

Maggie, from Children 1st East Renfrewshire’s star is 13-year-old Skye. She says: “Skye taught me that even in tough circumstances, we can find the bravery and strength to be our best selves. At times Skye can struggle with anxiety but when returning to school after lockdown was difficult she creatively found a way through the challenges she faced.”

Skye, Andrew, DJ, Teresa and all the children and families who have stayed strong in impossible circumstances are my stars of 2020. Alongside them are each and every one of our committed colleagues and volunteers, from Marion in our Dundee team who has spent a lifetime - 48 years - keeping the local hub welcoming and sparkling clean, something which has been more important for families than ever this year, to Michele and the team at Children 1st Parentline who ensure families get immediate relief and practical support by phone and online every day of the year, including at Christmas. Our supporters are also our stars. The generosity of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, individuals, families, communities, corporate partners and charitable trusts continues to bring more hope, love and security into the lives of children who need it most.

My hope is that you’ll join us in celebrating your stars of 2020. And, if you can, please be a star in the darkness for children across Scotland by donating to our appeal to keep children and families safe, happy and together, today and always : children1st.org.uk/appeal

Children 1st Parentline can support your family this Christmas. Call 08000 28 22 33 free or visit: children1st.org.uk/parentline