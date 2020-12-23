Lorry drivers fear they will not make it home in time for Christmas as they remain stuck in Kent despite France reopening its borders.

The backlog of 5,000 HGVs is expected to take days to clear as drivers are required to take a Covid-19 test before they can cross the Channel.

France eased its travel ban on Wednesday but said those seeking entry into the country from the UK must have proof of a negative coronavirus result taken in the past 72 hours.

Lorry drivers at the entrance of the Port of Dover’s Eastern Docks have also protested over being stuck at the border. 