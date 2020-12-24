HELPING with prescription and food deliveries to vulnerable people in communities took on various forms this year.

However, there are not many people who had their essential medicines dropped to their door by trishaw or have their local church knock on their door with a fish supper delivery, but they are just a couple of the inspiring community projects which have lifted people's spirits this year.

Cycling Without Age Scotland's volunteers are usually seen taking care home residents on days out to landmarks such as the Kelpies in the distinctive trishaws. The popular days out have sparked much interest from tourists who come across them wondering if they can join in. It is a project which has taken off in several areas, including, the Denny and Falkirk area and it is hoping to expand to other parts of Scotland with the launch of the first city trishaw rides planned for Dundee.

During the initial lockdown day trips had to stop with restrictions in place, but with retired doctors and health care staff among the volunteer trishaw pilots they had an idea to adapt what they do.

Christine Bell, CEO of Cycling Without Age Scotland, said: "Both our trishaw pilots and people they take out were really missing the activity as it is a great day out. We have a number of people who volunteer who are retired medical professionals who had the idea to put the trishaws to use to deliver prescriptions. It was a huge help to pharmacies and people struggling to get out at the height of the first lockdown."

It is a movement which started in 2012 in Denmark by Ole Kassow and Dorthe Pederson. They wanted to help the elderly get back onto their bicycles, but he had to find a solution to their limited mobility. The answer was a trishaw.

There are not many people who can pass up on the offer of a fish supper and it was one treat which some members of Torrance Parish Church in East Dunbartonshire could not resist.

Elders Alison Crawford, Marion Murray and their team of volunteers have been delivering fish suppers to members of the congregation and such has been the level of community spirit that the recipients don't have to pay a penny.

Mrs Crawford said: "Who doesn't love a fish supper so we thought we would see of people were interested and it has just taken off. We have had so much support for it by way of donation that we have been able to offer it for free.

"Kirkintilloch fish and chip shop have been fantastic with us and helped us getting out orders ready.

"It has been a great way to keep people connected. We phone up and ask what people would like, they have a set day and then a volunteer drops it off at their door socially distanced. It gives us a chance to chat to people and make sure that they are ok. Often just having someone to talk for a little while can really help if they are feeling a bit isolated."

With kind donations from the community, it is hoped the church fish and chip run can keep going into the New Year.