SHE is a remarkable young lady who has shown what the spirit of lockdown is all about and now Heather Bryson's home crafts idea is helping a charity at a much needed time.

Heather, eight, was in need of a creative outlook during lockdown and came up with her own idea of upcycling China tea cups and turned them into bird feeders.

Her entrepreneurial spark shone through and after her mum Deborah helped set up a facebook page for her, she sold the bird feeders to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland, a cause close to both her and her mum. And now she has raised more than £600 for the charity.

The Lenzie Meadow Primary School pupil, who has recently become a house captain, also wanted to wanted to make residents in care homes, perhaps separated from their families, smile and has made Lockdown Angels and as a thank you to staff.

Heather said: "We have been to charity shops to find the China cups and then I have made them into bird feeders and put in fat balls.

"We even went to a craft event and completely sold out. It has been very exciting."

Her project started in September and since then she has raised funds along with awareness about Alzheimer Scotland. Morrisons Supermarket and Santander Bank gave her table space to promote her project and that will be ongoing once the restrictions are lifted.

Mum Deborah Bryson said: "She currently has nearly 1000 followers and the community has been so supportive, it's been an amazing confidence builder for her. The response to her project has lifted her spirits and encouraged her through the low times.

"We lost my gran this year and it has been hard, but making the tea cup bird feeders has been lovely. We were even donated a China pattern similar to one my gran would have used so it has been quite sentimental.

"People have donated China which once belonged to their gran or mum and then have found it quite emotional when we have give them one back as a keepsake birdfeeder."

Heather is currently working with Alzheimer Scotland to develop child friendly training sessions that she hopes will be available to every child in every school.

Over the months she's gifted her Little Lockdown Angels to care staff to say thank you for their hard work and bird feeders to Care Homes in the hope it would raise some smiles amongst the residents.

Mum Mrs Bryson said: "We are very proud of Heather. We think she done so well and has helped to raise awareness about us being a little bit kinder to people and to have understanding for those living with dementia or Alzheimers."

Check out Lockdown-Crafts-by-H on Facebook