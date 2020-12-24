An unsung army of heroes have been helping to make and deliver meals to vulnerable people this year and Christmas will be no different.

Glasgow-based Heart of Scotstoun will today be delivering around 80 meals to people in the community with nearly half of them pensioners.

A mass cook off began yesterday to prepare the festive dinners which will also include soup, a pudding and a copy of today's Christmas Eve Herald special edition.

Centre manager Amanda Quinn said: "The dinners will be ready to collect so people have something nice to eat on Christmas Day and if you can’t manage down we will deliver to those who need a bit of help."

Scottish charity Food Train’s volunteer cooks and shoppers are doing their bit to ensure older people across Scotland can enjoy the festive season.

On Christmas Day, Nicola Reynolds will plate up an extra portion of her family’s festive dinner and take it five minutes along the road.

She will deliver it to 94-year-old Elizabeth Wickenden. It’s a drive she’s made often over the last 18 months to drop off home-cooked meals, but says it’s an extra special one to make on this particular day amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ll plate up a starter, main and pudding and drive it up to her. I’ve said to her that I’m going to take Christmas dinner along and she’s delighted,” says Mrs Reynolds, who’ll be preparing turkey and the trimmings for her husband and teenage daughter, but will be checking in with Mrs Wickenden to see if there’s anything particular she would enjoy.

The home economics teacher, from Dumfries, is one of a legion of kind-hearted cooks across Scotland who will be making a little something extra to ensure older people can enjoy a freshly-prepared festive meal.

She’s a volunteer with Meal Makers, established in 2014 as part of Food Train, best known for improving the lives of older people living at home through its award-winning shopping delivery service. Volunteers with its home shopping operation are working through the busiest festive period in the charity’s 25-year history.

Nicola and former bed and breakfast proprietor Elizabeth have been paired since June last year. Such has their friendship become that they look forward to being able to spend a little time with each other on Christmas Day, albeit socially distanced this time around.

Explaining how she became involved with the charity, Nicola, 51, said: “A colleague told me about it and said it would be right up my street.

“Because Elizabeth’s only five minutes from me, it can be as simple as nipping into her with a bacon roll or some pancakes on a Sunday morning.

“She sometimes sets me wee challenges. She used to run a B&B where shooters stayed and, during the October holidays, someone popped a pheasant into her, so challenged me to cook that for her. She keeps me on my toes.”

And being part of Meal Makers is something that Nicola enjoys greatly.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” she added. “Elizabeth is such a character - a great laugh. We get on really well.”

With more older people than ever expected to spend Christmas Day in their own homes this year due to Covid-19, the journey being made by Nicola is one that will be replicated by many of Meal Makers’ other volunteers, highlighting the kindness of the festive season.

Alison Morrison, of East Craigs, Edinburgh, is another of those who’ll be making Christmas Day deliveries.

As well as dropping off a dinner to an 88-year-old woman - her Meal Makers match since December 2018 - she will also be making deliveries to other older friends and neighbours

And all that will be done after she’s completed a morning shift in her job as a care worker.

“I’m a softie. I don’t like to think of anyone being on their own on Christmas Day,” said Alison, 50.

“I’m lucky that my mum lives with us, but Covid has made it really hard for families. It’s nice to drop off a meal. I’ll be working Christmas morning, making dinner and then going to Eleanor’s, as well as dropping off dinners to a few more people too.”

Speaking about the work of Meal Makers generally, Alison, who hopes to have an alternative Christmas later in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions ease, added: “I always have extra portions. We have something from every meal. When I go to Eleanor, she doesn’t get just one meal, she often gets five. It’s just nice for older people to see somebody.”

It’s not just with the Meal Makers service where Food Train is pulling out all of the stops for Christmas.

Volunteers with its home shopping operation are working through the busiest festive period in the charity’s 25-year history.

Across the nine regions in which that operates, they are now making about 5,300 home deliveries every month - up from 3,400 this time last year.

That near 56% increase comes amid a year where Food Train's deliveries have never been needed more due the consequences of Covid-19.

Demand for services at the peak of the pandemic rose by 70% as huge numbers of older people began shielding at home to protect themselves.

Food Train chief executive Michelle Carruthers said: "I’m so grateful to our volunteers who are working in so many ways to ensure older people can enjoy Christmas.

“They do a tremendous job all year round but this Christmas it feels more important than ever to help our older members.”

On the rise experienced in the shopping service, she added: “So many of the people who turned to us as coronavirus took hold in our communities have stayed.

"That’s partly down to the fact that they have come to enjoy having their shopping delivered directly to their homes and the social contact they have with our volunteers along the way.

“But, for a great many older people, the simple fact is that they still don’t feel safe going into shops and want to feel more confident before they return for themselves, which everyone can empathise with. We’re continuing to work really hard to meet that demand.”