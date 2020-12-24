FROM online concerts to virtual pantomimes or a phone call during the festive season, the veterans who would normally attend the Erskine Reid Macewen Activity Centre have a packed schedule coming up.

As with the programme put together by the staff at the centre following the initial lockdown in March, the 100 plus veterans have been connected throughout the pandemic with events online with Zoom sessions proving popular.

The Activity Centre on the Erskine Veterans Village in Bishopton has been a huge hit since opening in January 2018 but when lockdown restrictions came into force, staff knew that keeping in touch with the veterans was more important than ever so many activities moved online. The sessions were set up so quickly there was no break in service, but for some it has become a lifeline.

A weekly timetable is issued to more than100 Veterans with activities including art; stand- up-comedy; music; photography; catch up chats; afternoon teas and mindfulness. There are also regular telephone calls and one to one therapy sessions. Over 120 activity sessions have taken place in 31 weeks. 80% of the zoom users are over 65, with 50% of attendees living alone.

Memorable sessions have included a talk by Sean Szmalc, from Titanic Honor and Glory. where he spoke about the history of the Titanic with touching personal stories from survivors he had met over the years. Therapist Morag’s timeslots are always popular where she takes the Veterans on a mindfulness journey of relaxation and positive thoughts.

Marking Armed Forces Day in June was important to everyone and would normally have been commemorated with a celebration at the centre, but instead there was a fun filled zoom afternoon where members were joined by Veteran Minister Graeme Dey MSP; Erskine Chief Executive Ian Cumming with music from Forces Sweetheart Kirsten Osborne.

Second World War veteran Barney Roberts, 94, enjoyed the day saying: “I had a wonderful day which I would otherwise have spent alone had it not been for Erskine.”

When lockdown restrictions eased the ERMAC team were able to deliver 48 outdoor socially distant sessions at the centre with 188 attendees which included archery; Tai Chi; bowls; a walking group; art and photography.

Alan, 62, served as a soldier in the Army including in Northern Ireland. He is living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and severe arthritis and is cared for by his wife.

He said the zoom classes have been a godsend.

“If I’ve had a bad night, as I don’t sleep well due to my mental health, the banter with the veterans and staff on zoom gets me through the day," Alan said. "They are not staff, they are friends. Spending time with them is like being in the Army and going back to your family. I attend the Art classes, twice a week. Some days I might not be in the mood, and I might not always draw, but I still log in and it helps get me through a bad day. Going to the sessions also helps my wife, giving her some time to herself. A highlight for me and my wife was the virtual high tea – the food was delivered for the tea and it was absolutely superb. I also have one-to-one calls with Morag which helps me without a doubt.”

Another veteran who has greatly benefited from the friendship at ERMAC is 66-year-old Margaret, who was in the Wrens and was widowed 18 months ago.

Margaret said: “I moved from Perth to Glasgow after my husband died and it was quite a shock as I have never lived alone before. I first went along to ERMAC last year and from the minute I went into the centre there was a welcoming atmosphere. My late husband was in the Royal Navy so I am used to service banter. I was just getting to know people when the centre closed due to Covid. The zoom sessions have been a godsend. They have made me laugh, smile, cheered me up on a dull day and given me the chance to get to know people a bit better. I especially enjoy the Wednesday afternoon, which I call my party time, where there is a comedian, singer, quiz or bingo – and always lots of laughter and banter.”

Debs Dickson, Erskine Reid Macewen Activity Centre Manager, said: "We are sending out all of our members an Erskine Christmas card with a personal greeting from the team and a poem from our Creative Writing group run by our Community Development Student Jade, as well as a ‘2020 Reflections’ DVD which we have put together showing memories of the year past."

The autobiography by Captain Sir Tom Moore, a hero during the pandemic for the £1m he raised for the NHS, will be sent out to members over the festive period to be reviewed as part of a book club in January.

Ms Dickson added: "As well as the online activities we are aware that many of our members will benefit from a social one to one chat on the phone with our staff. We will be calling all of our members over the festive period, this will be for a chat or if advice and help us needed we can provide further information from organisation to benefit our members welfare."

You can support Erskine at www.erskine.org.uk/support-our-work/donate/