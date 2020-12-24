LOVE them or loathe them virtual work meetings have become part of normal life in 2020.

The awkward pauses and moments when speakers are on mute have brought lighter moments to difficult days.

However, Bob Crosbie has gone that extra mile and raised more than £3000 for Marie Curie Cancer in the process by bringing alpacas to virtual meetings.

The charity was one of many whose fundraising efforts and services were hit hard in the pandemic. With the help of dedicated and inspiring volunteers, the charity has been able to maintain its profile and awareness of what it does as well as adapting how they operate.

After weeks of lockdown, an alpacas farmer came up with a way to share some joy, offering some very special guests to join team meetings.

Bob Crosbie runs Bobcat Alpacas in Edinburgh close to the charity’s Marie Curie Hospice in the capital.

He came up with the idea of where businesses could invite him to host a twenty minute "meet and greet" with his friendly herd of alpacas in return for a suggested £100 donation.

Mr Crosbie said: “We’ve supported Marie Curie for many years, ever since we set up Bobcat Alpacas in 2015, just ten minutes down the road from the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh.

“We often visit the Hospice with the alpacas, who prove popular as you can imagine. I’ve met many of their incredible staff and hundreds of patients and families, all so grateful for the care and support Marie Curie provide, so when we heard they were facing a funding crisis, we wanted to find a way to help.

“I give tours of the farm, including a visit to our mischievous young alpacas who will no doubt provide some entertainment – they knocked me over on the trial run.

“I answer as many questions as I can, the two most common questions we get asked is ‘what’s the difference between an alpaca and a llama?’ and ‘what do you call a baby alpaca?’”.

Money raised by Mr Crosbie will help Marie Curie provide expert care and support to people at the end of their lives and their families.

Marie Curie would normally have a thriving calendar of events as well volunteer services to help those terminally ill with cancer and needs to raise £250,000 every month to provide care and services in Scotland.

Jennifer Cathcart, Fundraising Volunteer Development Manager, Marie Curie, said: “It’s been such a difficult year in so many ways, but the continued support of our volunteers has been incredible. While many of their normal activities had to stop, they’ve found new ways to continue volunteering and supporting the people who need us. We’d like to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has supported us in some way this year.

“We went from being a charity with volunteers serving in communities working one to one with people through our helper volunteer scheme where they either go into people’s homes to help with advice or signpost them to areas where they can get help or chum them along to the pharmacy or perhaps help them to get out with assistance where people might need a little support or confidence.

“However overnight it all stopped. In the middle of a pandemic when everyone was concerned about their health and future, volunteers could have been forgiven for taking a break. However ours did nothing of the sort. Instead they set up a call service where they linked up with people and checked on people who might need someone to talk to. It might just have been a chat or they would be able to direct people of they needed further help. Our volunteers have really missed what they do and helping people and I think they got something out of it as well.”

Erin Howat, 24, is a helper volunteer in Dumfries and Galloway. Ms Howat supported her client for around a year and a half. Her client sadly died during the pandemic, which was difficult for her and the family.

Ms Howat is just one of my many fantastic volunteers who have provided emotional support and companionship during the pandemic. She also recently received a long service award for three years volunteering with Marie Curie.

Ms Howat said: “I loved how my friend's face would light up as soon as I walked into the room, when to me coming to sit for an few hours one night a week is nothing at all but I could tell how much it meant to you, she would sit and listen to my moans and rants and give me the best advice. Not only did I teach my friend a lot about the world today but she also taught me so many valuable lessons about appreciating who we have in life and also how to give an oven a good scrub. I don’t even think now I can fully say how much I have learnt from my friend and I guess she will never fully know how much she made an impact to my life. With a 63 year age gap it was a special friendship.”

Marie Curie trained Support Line Officers can provide practical information on everything from managing day-to-day with a terminal illness, to planning ahead. They also offer emotional support if someone needs a safe space to talk. There is also a dedicated bereavement service where callers will be paired with a volunteer, who can offer a regular listening ear, as well as a Check-in and Chat befriending service that lets you arrange a call back from our support line at a time that suits you, whether you need support or just someone to talk to.

And while Christmas Day celebrations may be somewhat curtailed this year, volunteers are still giving up their time to man the helpline tomorrow which will also run extended hours over the festive season.

The support line is also open to doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals dealing with end of life care this Christmas. The online information platform, the Palliative Care Knowledge Zone, includes guidance for professionals on palliative care.

The charity is urging people across Scotland to brave the chill and do a festive dip to show support for those impacted by death, dying and bereavement.

Marie Curie nurses have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic caring for people at end of life at the Glasgow and Edinburgh hospice’s and in people’s homes across Scotland.

The charity is hoping their supporters will back the new Christmas campaign - running from December 26 to January 1, encouraging people and their four legged friends to get outdoors and do a festive dip either bare footed or in wellies, in the sea, a puddle or a bucket of ice.

They are to take a photo of themselves taking the dip, post it on their social media channels, tag seven friends and donate £7 to Marie Curie.

Debbie Mooney, head of Community Fundraising at Marie Curie, said: “We know there has been much sadness this year and we want people to smile throughout the festive season. Living in Scotland we’re never short of a puddle or two, and are lucky to be surrounded by coastlines, so there’s always going to be the perfect opportunity for the whole family to get outdoors and unleash their inner childhood.”

To donate visit: http://www.justgiving.com/campaign/festivedip2020

Contact the Marie Curie Helpline for free on 0800 090 2309. Alternatively, visit mariecurie.org.uk/support