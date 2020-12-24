THERE must have been quite a few folk who had a wee snigger when it was revealed that Nicola Sturgeon had breached her own Covid rules when she was caught not wearing a face mask at a funeral.

The First Minister has apologised after she was pictured briefly chatting to fellow mourners without her mask on.

As Covid breaches go it was at the low end of the scale and certainly didn’t merit the reaction it has sparked.

Ms Sturgeon, after all, had not been caught hosting an illegal rave at Bute House and nor had she driven to Ullapool to test her eyes.

It was a momentary lapse and every sensible person sees it for what it is, accepts her apology and moves on.

So it begs the question why Scotland’s National Clinical Director Jason Leitch took to the airwaves, again, yesterday to defend her.

The First Minister is more than capable of talking for herself, indeed, had already done so, so Prof Leitch had no good reason at all to act as her official spokesman. He is a public health official.

Prof Leitch, after all, helped make the wearing of face masks compulsory and has even suggested we all wear them at Christmas dinner too – so to defend his boss for not wearing one is odd, to say the least.

He should have sidestepped all questions on the subject rather than defend her as in doing so, it s smacks of hubris. In terms of reaction, we can firstly dismiss the usual moon howlers who called for the First Minister’s head on a plate, sent to prison, or worse.

A lot of it, however, smacks a little bit of hypocrisy as over the past few months there have been several high-profile Covid breaches, all of which have been met with differing reactions.

Firstly, Catherine Calderwood, the former chief medical officer, was caught twice visiting her holiday home during lockdown at a time when her face was omnipresent telling us all to stay at home.

She was caught, resigned but suffered very little in the way of abuse, despite her breach being the worst of all. Indeed, the media were blamed by many for exposing her in the first place.

This contrasts with Dominic Cummings, who was caught driving to the north of England after testing positive and then driving to a local beauty spot to “test his eyesight”.

He did himself no favours at all with his refusal to even apologise, let alone resign as Chief Adviser to Boris Johnson.

Nicola Sturgeon led the widespread calls for him to resign on that occasion, backed by several of her ministers such as Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, who yesterday backed the First Minister to the hilt.

Obviously, Cummings’s breach was far worse than the First Minister’s minor one but people can’t call for the resignation of one and not the other for roughly the same thing.

Unless, of course, the breacher is a Tory – then it seems to be fair game.