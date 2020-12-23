A child under the age of one has died with Covid-19 in Scotland according to the latest official figures.

The baby girl is the youngest person to have died in Scotland - and the only death under the age of 15 in the country.

The baby's death was registered between December 14th - 20th, along with 202 others that week.

According to figures from the National Record of Scotland (NRS) up to December 20th, 6,298 Scots have died with Covid on the death certificate. Of those deaths, 4750 of those people were aged over 75 with 40 under the age of 44.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted his condolences saying: “Every death is of course a tragedy, I cannot imagine the pain and anguish the parents of this baby are going through.

A tragic reminder for us to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus. https://t.co/NF603Kel2f — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 23, 2020

The NRS figures record fatalities where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributory cause.

According to figures, there have been 62,415 deaths from all causes so far in 2020, compared with a five-year average of 57,760 - an excess of 4,655.

Excess deaths are counted above an average from the last five years, with 2020 being the highest year in 40 years.