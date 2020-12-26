THE SNP has been accused of "letting down" victims of crime after statistics showed a backlog of trials has soared by almost 40 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest statistics published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service show that scheduled trials have increased by 38 per cent in the last quarter.

The number of trials scheduled at the end of June was 22,437 – but had risen to 30,596 by September.

More than half of the cases caught up in the backlog were there before the pandemic began.

At the end of the 2019-20 financial year, scheduled trials waiting to start stood at around 18,000, meaning 60 per cent of the trials were still to begin before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were put in place.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, Liam Kerr, said: “This huge backlog of trials continues to rise and is yet more proof of an SNP government letting down victims. An increase of nearly 40% in three months is very concerning.

“The SNP cannot use the pandemic as an excuse. Figures show that even before Covid, trials were backing up. As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied."

He added: “The fact the Justice Secretary has not seen fit to take the necessary action pre-pandemic, as shown by the lack of correspondence on the issue, is unacceptable.

“For far too long the SNP have treated the courts and legal profession with little respect and value. The endgame will be fewer young people going into the legal profession, which could have dire consequences for victims of crime and the legal system generally.”

SNP ministers had looked at potentially introducing trials without juries in order to clear the backlog more quickly but the plans were ruled out after a backlash from the legal community and a lack of support from MSPs.

Two "remote jury centres" were set up in Edinburgh and Glasgow in order to allow some of the cases waiting on the backlog to be dealt with.

Some of the pre-pandemic trials in the backlog were awaiting arrangements between different parties including the Crown and witnesses.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The impact of necessary Covid-19 public health restrictions, including disrupted court proceedings is felt by jurisdictions across the world, and we understand the impact trial delays may have on victims, witnesses and accused; we also must balance the public health risks of Covid-19.

“The Scottish Government has continued to work closely with our highly valued justice partners, including providing £15 million to establish the UK’s first remote High Court and Sheriff jury centres and strengthen court technology to help restore pre-Covid court capacity, while funding more than £5 million of enhanced support for victims.

"Our recently-announced support for the legal profession, worth up to £20 million, includes grants for those experiencing hardship due to the pandemic and funding for up to 40 trainees in legal aid firms.

“High Court evidence-led trials are around 17 per cent higher than the average monthly pre-Covid level, showing that the normal capacity for 16 trials per day has been successfully restored.

"The first Sheriff Court trials to use jury centres began at the start of December and pre-covid capacity of 18 trial courts is scheduled to be reached by February. Evidence-led summary trials in the Sheriff Court are now around 85 per cent of the average monthly pre-Covid levels.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Scottish Government was working with justice system partners to respond to the changing profile and complexity of caseload, for example providing an additional in-year budget of £3.6 million in August 2018 to fund the recruitment of up to 140 staff in Crown Office’s National Sexual Crimes Unit and Victim Information and Advice.”