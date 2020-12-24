Families in Scotland can track Santa from the safety of their own homes this Christmas as he makes his way around the Earth.

There has been some concern among children this year that Santa may not be paying a visit - but we've been assured that Father Christmas is, in fact, a key worker.

But to keep the magic alive, families are being invited to use two different Santa trackers this year to follow the big man on his rounds.

His journey can be watched from all devices, including computers, laptops, tablets and phones.

The NORAD Santa Tracker, which is said to use North American Aerospace Defense Command radar to track his journey, is now in its 65th year of operation.

It initially ran as a telephone service, but now, people across the world can use it through an app or desktop website to track Santa's movements.

A spokesman said: "The official NORAD Tracks Santa app has been updated for 2020 and is also available in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can count down the days until Santa's launch on their smart phones and tablets.

"Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms Amazon Alexa and OnStar."

The service went live last night at 11pm, and will show a stream of his location from today.

The NORAD Santa Tracker can be viewed online or Google Play App or Apple App.

Google has also launched their own Santa tracker, offering a gift-delivery tally as well as rolling updates on his journey.

It can be viewed here.