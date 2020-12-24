Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross missed a key Covid-19 lockdown meeting because he was working as an assistant referee at Rangers' 3-1 win against Motherwell.

The Daily Record revealed that Tory leader was unable to attend a party leaders' summit, in which former party leader Ruth Davidson stood in place, to discuss the Scottish Government's response to a new strain of coronavirus as he was running the line at Ibrox.

However, a spokesman for Mr Ross said that the Moray MP was only alerted to the meeting at half-time during the Premiership clash.

The spokesman added: "Douglas received an email from the First Minister’s office at 1.52pm and a call at 3.27pm. He was already preparing for the game and he was alerted to the messages at half-time.

"Nobody expects him to carry a mobile every minute of the day.

"By any reasonable assessment, Ruth Davidson is more than a capable replacement, given that she led the party for the best part of a decade and still leads the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood.

"Weaponising Covid solely to score cheap political points is low."

The Scottish Tory leader was also criticised in August for missing a VJ Day service to work as a linesman but he subsequently donated his fee to charity.

Scottish Labour leader called out the Tory leader: "This is another case of double jobbing by Douglas Ross.

"His unavailability is another example of why he should give it up and why the practice of second jobs should be outlawed."

A Scottish Greens spokesperson said: "Douglas Ross needs to understand that politics is not a game played out in public statements.

"The country faces unprecedented challenges, which impact our most vulnerable citizens, and as a party leader he has a duty to stay informed and work constructively where necessary for the collective good."