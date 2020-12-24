Thousands of lorry drivers currently stuck on the A2 will likely spend Christmas stranded in Kent.
The UK Government has indicated that queues of around 6000 lorries will not begin to move for at least another 24 hours.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said vehicles will begin moving on Christmas Day, as French firemen and the British military work with NHS Test and Trace to continue testing drivers.
Hauliers must return a negative coronavirus result carried out within the past 72 hours before crossing the Channel.
The head of the Road Haulage Association has accused France of treating drivers like “pawns in a larger game” as the UK stands on the cusp of brokering a deal with the EU – an allegation the French have repeatedly denied.
Richard Burnett told the BBC: “We understand that we don’t want the virus to spread but I think we have to think practically about some of the reasons why this has happened.”
Mr Burnett added he was “relieved” hauliers would be able to move after French authorities demanded a negative test following the emergence of a new more transmissible coronavirus strain in the UK, but added it would “take some time” to clear the backlog.
He added lorry drivers’ rates of coronavirus infection are much lower than those of workers in other sectors, at between 3% and 6%.
