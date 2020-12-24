A new variant strain of coronavirus spreading in Northern Ireland is causing concern among health officials.

The first positive case of the new strain was identified in the region on Wednesday.

Professor Ian Young, the chief scientific officer, said he is “very concerned” about the new variant because it is transmitted more easily.

He warned if it becomes the dominant form it could push the R rate up to 1.8.

“At the moment R is probably sitting between 1 and 1.2, and if we had the variant form and we were all behaving in the same way, R would be closer to 1.6 and 1.8, and that would have severe consequences,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show.

Prof Young said if the variant becomes the dominant form, it would be very unlikely that schools could be kept open.

He said he does not believe that at present the variant is a “major form” in Northern Ireland, but said he is confident there is a small number of cases.

“This particular variant does appear to be significantly different than many of the others which have been in circulation, it has a number of different mutations or changes to its genetic material and those affect the structure of some of the key parts of the virus. As a result it is highly likely that the virus is transmitted more easily than the form of the virus that we have been used to, somewhere between 40-70% more easily transmitted,” he said.

“We don’t think it causes a more severe disease… and we are reasonably confident that it will still respond to the vaccine and that the vaccine will protect against this variant form.”