IN the mist of the pandemic, it has been a festive season like no other, but in a welcome relief for many looking for a little bit of familiarity, today may still allow some reminders of Boxing Days of old, if only just for a moment or two.

How so?

Boxing Day is often spent relaxing after the excesses of the 25th and is generally viewed as a day to watch TV, have turkey sandwiches and venture outside for a walk, catching up with friends and family not seen on Christmas Day in the process.

Scotland’s restrictions move up today, though?

Much of Scotland moves into tier four today, but this allows for outdoor socialising of six people from two households in a public place, so if you are used to taking a brisk Boxing Day walk in the December air, then today would allow you to continue a familiar festive tradition.

Where does Boxing Day get its name?

It is thought to date back to the 1800s when Queen Victoria was on the throne, hailing from an era when the wealthy would box up gifts to give to the poor. As well as that practice, it was traditionally a day off for servants who would receive a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to share in the delights of the Christmas boxes with their families.

Christmas Boxes?

Churches have also played a part in the history of Boxing Day, gathering money from parishioners through the year in the form of a collection that would be stored in a box and then opened on Christmas Day. The money was then handed out to the poor the next day - Boxing Day.

Saint Stephen’s Day?

December 26 is celebrated as Saint Stephen's Day in various parts of the world, including Ireland and Catalonia, marked in some countries - including Poland and the Netherlands - as a second Christmas Day. Saint Stephen is venerated as the first Christian martyr who was stoned to death around 34AD.

Sports?

In centuries past, Boxing Day became a day for aristocratic sports such as hunting, horseracing and shooting. Today, football is the main focus, with most league games going ahead.

Shopping?

Under normal circumstances, Boxing Day has become a global shopping extravaganza, with stores opening early for the traditional Boxing Day sales, allowing shoppers to take advantage of dramatically reduced goods in a Black Friday-style retail bonanza.

Not this year, though?

Last year, Brits splashed out around £1.4 billion on December 26. Of course, today will not allow for shopping in store and instead, is expected to be a bumper day for online sales, with some already underway.

In America?

In Britain, Boxing Day is a bank holiday and has been since 1871. Although it is not a recognised holiday in America, December 26 still usually sees stores thronging with shoppers and people returning gifts or using Christmas vouchers. Again, though, the pandemic will most likely put paid to this as well.

So for those looking for a little bit of what they know?

It’s back to the turkey sandwiches, a walk and maybe watching a re-run on the TV.