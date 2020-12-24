The UK Government is offering a six-figure salary for someone to be Boris Johnson's new official spokesperson
For a salary between £92,000 and £120,000, the right candidate will need experience in "crisis communications skills needed to avoid pitfalls and fight fires" and an excellent grasp of foreign policy issues
The main responsibilities for the role would include managing the relationship with the political and parliamentary media including holding lobby briefings and foreign press briefings.
Besides the mouthwatering salary, other key benefits for the role include "an environment with flexible working options" and "a culture encouraging inclusion and diversity".
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson is a permanent Civil Service appointment and will be a senior member of the No.10 Communications Team headed by James Slack, the director of communications.
Responsibilities for the job include:
- Host daily on the record press briefings for the parliamentary press;
- Provide trusted media advice to the Prime Minister and his wider political team;
- Provide leadership and advice across Whitehall on the Government’s media strategy;
- Organise briefings for foreign media based in London.
- Support the PM on international trips.
- Lead the No.10 media team with the Head of News and reporting to the Director of Communications.
Main duties will include:
- Setting the direction and strategy for briefing the parliamentary press on behalf of the Prime Minister.
- Provide leadership, advice and support to No.10’s communications work with all government departments.
- Developing and fostering the uptake and use of a wide range of media strategies, including active use of digital, direct, regional and non-news media channels.
- As part of the No.10 Communications Senior Management Team, ensuring consistent, clear and appropriate dissemination of messages to team members, as well as developing the team and encouraging long-term strategic thinking.
- Playing a role in the corporate management of the Prime Minister’s Office and the combined Cabinet Office No.10 communications team.
- Oversight of the management, budgets, performance and professional development of No.10's Press Office.
Desired skills:
- A track record of first-rate news judgment under pressure, working as a senior media professional in complex and fast-moving environments.
- Evidence of a strong grasp of the wider media and political context in which the Government operates and an ability to advise and lead decision-making where appropriate.
- Demonstrable ability to provide daily briefings on behalf of the Prime Minister, gaining the confidence of national and international media.
- Excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills and evidence of the ability to work very closely, under pressure, with the Prime Minister and with colleagues in No.10 and across Government departments.
- An excellent grasp of foreign policy issues
- An existing relationship with Westminster and overseas journalists and experience of acting as a senior spokesperson
- Experience of strategic communications messaging and successful campaign implementation (including understanding/use of digital media), together with the risk management and crisis communications skills needed to avoid pitfalls and fight fires
Closing date for the role is 11.55 pm on January 10, 2021, and interviews will take place on January 25.
To find out more you can apply here.
