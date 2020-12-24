A hospital in Scotland has cancelled routine operations until February due to a rising number of positive Covid cases in the region.

Bosses at Borders General Hospital initially suspended surgery until the end of the year.

But now, NHS Borders say they are preparing for a "further increase in demand", and that the cancellation period will now be extended.

NHS Borders chief executive Ralph Roberts said: "Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time.

READ MORE: Scottish Borders cases 'concerning' as Christmas approaches

"We continue to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid in the Borders and we must plan our services accordingly.

"I would like to apologise to those that this decision affects and I fully appreciate and understand how disappointing this must be."

Mr Roberts said that patient and staff safety is their "top priority".

"Winter places a great deal of pressure on health and care services every year, and that is without including the impact of this deadly virus," he said.

"The actions we all take now will have an impact in the coming months, so please follow the rules.

"These rules are really important if we are to keep each other safe and allow time for the Covid vaccination programme to take place over the coming months."