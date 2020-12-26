"YOU know, my dad owned a chain of newsagents so I can read headlines, thank you very much. And far too many have been too quick to say, ‘Oh, Priti please explain what’s going on in that Thatcherite head of yours with the lorry blockage in Kent?’ Just because I’m a Leave fanatic doesn’t mean I should have pre-thought plans to maintain movement. And who wants to eat salad at this time of year anyway?

As for the grilling I’ve been getting about schools re-opening? I can’t tell you about all pupils because, obviously, schools operate differently across the country. And I certainly can’t tell Nicola what to do. I fear she could be a bigger bully than me. (Laughs). Don’t give me that disdainful look.

Yes, the November enquiry deemed I’d breached the ministerial code again. But then ministerial codes are like the Enigma. They’re there to be broken! At least the last time I broke ministerial protocol I was clever enough to be tanking a lovely £1,000 an hour. I know there was an alleged conflict of interests; Home Secretary takes cash from global communications firm that supplies products and services to the UK Government. But that wasn’t the case at all. There is no conflict for me when cash is involved. And the media love to take my comments out of context. Like the time I said that the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit on the Republic of Ireland could encourage the EU to drop the backstop.

Well, some people actually took that at face value. And just because in one interview I repeatedly confused ‘counter-terrorism’ with ‘terrorism’ some label me ‘Priti Vacant.’ Easy mistake to make, Mister! Sure, critics like to say I only got into politics because Dave had me fast-tracked into a safe seat, to widen the party demographic. Well, that may be true, but I’ve always been an opportunist.

They forget I was happy to work for a PR company with a contract with British American Tobacco and a remit to convince African kids to start puffin’ like lab beagles. I wasn’t vague either at the time when I was up for capital punishment, and down on the idea of same-sex marriages.

I’ve kicked out at Windrush and Extinction Rebellion. And I was as clear as the space between Dominic Raab’s ears when I once said I wasn’t strictly in favour of the rule of law – which I suppose as Home Secretary is a bit like Craig Revel Horwood saying it’s ok for Strictly contestants to make up the moves as they go along. But we need a bit of freestyle thinking in this world don’t we?

Sure, Theresa resigned me as International Development Secretary after the time I holidayed in Isreal and instead of taking little Freddie to the waterparks in Eilat I took 14 off-the-book meetings with dignitaries such as Benjamin Netanyahu. But you can have a lot of fun in the Golan Heights too you know. But I’m back, under Boris, so to speak. And as protected as a white tiger. So stop your whinging Scotland and drink your Buckfast."

