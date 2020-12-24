A lonely Glasgow woman was found living in her kitchen to keep warm during the festive season.

Scots have been asked to look out for vulnerable people this Christmas as the Scottish Fire and Rescue service highlighted the horrible plight of the elderly lady.

Crews say they found the OAP living in her kitchen in a city centre house after her gas had been shut off.

Despite having limited mobility, she had to crawl over a table just to reach her bed.

“I don’t think people truly understand the effect of social isolation," said Louise Dalton, a member of the fire service's dedicated Community Action Team who found the lady.

“I will never, ever forget an elderly woman who was living near Glasgow city centre; she had limited mobility and had moved everything into her kitchen.

“Her bed was in there; she spent all day sitting on a wooden dining chair and had a small electric heater because her gas had been shut off. She had a small portable stove that she made dinner on and at night she crawled over the table to get into her bed.

“She had no one: no friends or family, no one to make sure she was eating, bathing, or staying warm.

“It was a horrible situation for anyone to be living in, but there were also massive fire risks there and we supported her to start getting the help she needed from ourselves and our partners.”

During lockdown, Louise has been working as part of a multi-agency helpline team which includes staff from SFRS and Glasgow City Council.

They have made more than 11,000 calls to vulnerable people across Glasgow to help ensure they continue to get the support they need, including vital medical prescriptions.

Louise said: “Social isolation, fuel poverty, mental health issues can all affect anyone of any age and background so it’s been great that we’ve been able to keep working together but we still can’t reach everyone.

“That’s why we’re asking people to help us – help us make sure no-one is alone this Christmas and that they get the long-term support that they need to stay safe.”

People are encouraged to call 0800 0731 999 to point the SFRS in the direction of any other vulnerable people.