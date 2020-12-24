Today marks the last day of shopping for millions of Scots as the country is set to go into a three-week lockdown as of Boxing Day.
Glasgow's high-street was busy with shoppers as people finished off their Christmas shopping as the shops are set to shut for three weeks.
Shops such as Lush, Nike, The White Company and Zara all had long queues as Glaswegians socially distanced on Buchanan Street.
As of Boxing Day, non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants will have to shut except for takeaways, drive-throughs and deliveries while only essential travel will be allowed.
Only the Scottish islands – Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles – will be placed in Level 3, with the rest of mainland Scotland under the strictest review.
From 00:01 on 26 December, all of mainland Scotland will be in level four and subject to the strictest travel restrictions.
COVID-19 Protection Level 4 rules
Socialising
- No in-home socialising
- 6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households
- Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.
- Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.
When you meet people from another household indoors you should:
Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.
- Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day
- Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.
- Maintain hand and cough hygiene
- Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands
- Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces
- Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately
- If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door
Hospitality (food and drink)
Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)
- Closed
Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)
- Closed
Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)
- Closed
- Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.
Takeaways
- Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements
Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)
- All holiday accommodation is closed to tourism. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only:
Travel
- No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home
- Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas
- International quarantine regulations apply
Transport
- Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible
- Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible
- No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.
- Face coverings compulsory
Shopping
- Only essential retail
- Click and collect and on-line services
Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)
- Closed
- Mobile close contact services not permitted
Public buildings – e.g. libraries
- Closed
Stadia and events
- Stadia must be closed to spectators.
- No live events are permitted
Worship
- Open with restricted numbers (20 people)
Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes
- Weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 15 people
- Funerals and wakes – 20 person limit
- No receptions
Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)
- Early learning and childcare can remain open. Enhanced and targeted protective measures are in place.
Informal childcare
- Informal childcare is only permitted for essential workers.
- You should follow the rules for socialising.
- Only children should enter the home of another household.
Schools
- Open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures
Universities and Colleges
- Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.
Driving lessons
- Not permitted
Sports and exercise
- You are permitted to meet others outdoors, following the rules around meeting other households, for informal exercise or sport.
- Indoor sports facilities are closed.
- Outdoor gyms can remain open.
- Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.
Leisure and entertainment
- Closed
Visitor attractions
- All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed
- Outdoor visitor attractions, such as parks, gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos may remain open, to enable exercise and recreation to be undertaken with appropriate physical distancing in place, but should only be visited in line with travel restrictions.
- Visitor attraction’s retail and hospitality facilities will be closed.
Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)
- Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)
Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)
- No activities are permitted with the exception of youth work where it is delivered as part of the school day/curriculum.
Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)
- Essential only/online where possible
Offices, call centres and other workplaces
- Essential only/working from home
- Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals
Shielding
This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.
All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.
Level 4 shielding
- Minimise: Contact with people outside your own household if you can. You should not take public transport.
- Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times.
-
If you cannot work from home:
The majority of workplaces can be made safe. If you have any concerns you should discuss these with your employer.
However, at this level the Chief Medical Officer will issue a letter which is similar to a fit note and which will last for as long as your area is under Level 4 restrictions. This letter can be used in the few cases where it is not possible to make your workplace safe.
Please note that this does not automatically mean you should not attend work. You should discuss this further with your employer, and if this results in adequate protection, you can continue to work.
- School/formal childcare: Children on the shielding list should not attend in person.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.