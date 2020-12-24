43 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,314 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 5.3% of the total tests carried out.

The Scottish Government announced that 1,008 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

56 people are intensive care.

A total of 116,870 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

The death total from Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 4,416.