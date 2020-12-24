One neighbourhood in Scotland had 46 cases of Covid-19 in the last week.
The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 6,788 positive cases between December 15 and December 21, which was 124.2 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 5.3%.
Dundyvan in North Lanarkshire had 46 cases of coronavirus - almost 50% more than anywhere else in the country.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 969 positive cases which works out at 153.1 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was North Ayrshire with 193.7.
Only Orkney in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
