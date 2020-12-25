Tributes have poured in for a journalist after his sudden death on Christmas Eve.

Donald John MacDonald was news editor of STV North in Aberdeen, and originally hailed from South Uist.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes for the journalist, better known as DJ, as colleagues and friends online offered condolences.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “DJ was a true media pro, but more so a wonderful human being.

“In so many ways, he kickstarted the campaign for Scotland to do the right thing by our care-experienced young people. He is such a loss.

“My thoughts with his loved ones.”

Colleague Tormid Macleod said: "It is with profound sadness that I learned earlier of the unexpected death of my friend & colleague @DJMacDSTV.

"All of us at @STVNews are in shock. He was a champion of the North newsroom and we will miss him hugely. Duillich a'chreidsinn."

STV reporter Sharon Frew wrote: "I can’t imagine the north newsroom without DJ. We will all miss him terribly. Thinking of you and all the north family x"

PR director Zoe Ogilvie said: "The comments on social media underline just how well-liked and respected DJ was. Compassionate, professional, loyal.

"He was indeed a champion of journalism, the North and of STV. Taken from us far too soon.

"RIP DJ - I can’t find the words at the moment."

And journalist Roger Hutchinson said: "This vile year... DJ MacDonald from Askernish in South Uist, great footballer for South End FC, bold Uist correspondent for the West Highland Free Press, latterly keeping STV afloat in Aberdeen, all round good guy, apparently died today. RIP DJ."