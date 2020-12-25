RAIL passengers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead this festive season as timetables will change over New Year.

The last trains of the day will depart earlier than normal on New Year's Eve. As in previous years, no trains will run on New Year's Day.

Until Thursday, December 31, an amended timetable will operate between Glasgow Queen Street, Falkirk High, Stirling and beyond.

Between January 2 and 3, a temporary timetable will affect trains between Glasgow Central, Newton, Neilston, East Kilbride, Kilmarnock and Carlisle.

These changes have been brought in due to essential Network Rail engineering works.

Details of the changes can be found on the train operator's website at ScotRail's 2020 Christmas and New Year Train Times.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “We know this will be a festive period like no other we’ve ever experienced, but we would like to wish all our customers a Merry Christmas, and hope they have a safe and healthy time with family.

“ScotRail is doing everything it can to make sure people can travel safely over Christmas and we will take additional measures where needed. We continue to urge all customers to check public health guidance before travelling to ensure they are complying with the current travel regulations.

“If you are travelling over Christmas and New Year, plan your journey in advance using the Latest News page on the ScotRail website, as train times may be different.”

Michael Matheson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure & Connectivity, said: “The build up to Christmas this year is going to be quite different to anything most of us have experienced before.

"People should carefully consider their need for travel during this period - just because you are able to travel during this time, doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. Everybody should ensure they are complying with the legal restrictions at all times.

“However the transport network is prepared for winter and is ready to support those who need to make journeys for work or other valid reasons. Planning ahead is important in winter, especially so this year.

"For those people that do have to travel they should follow the safe travel guidance – wear a face covering, keep a safe distance from others and follow good hand hygiene."