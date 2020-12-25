NEARLY four in ten coronavirus infections in Scotland are now being caused by a new, faster-spreading variant, according to the latest infection survey.

It comes as mainland Scotland prepares to enter Level Four restrictions at one minute past midnight tomorrow in a bid to stamp out an increase in Covid cases.

All non-essential shops and businesses will be closed along with pubs, restaurants, and leisure facilities for at least three weeks.

Meanwhile, NHS Dumfries and Galloway has reported “very concerning news” that the variant has been detected in the region as part of an investigation into an outbreak of cases in Wigtownshire.

Cases had previously been identified mainly in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, with some in Lanarkshire.

Percentage of positive coronavirus samples compatible with UK variant strain (ONS Infection Survey)

Random population sampling carried out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 38 per cent of people who tested positive for the virus in Scotland between December 14 and 18 had markers compatible with the new UK variant, which is believed to be around 70% more transmissible.

This is up from 14% previously, and compares to 68% in London, 49% for England as a whole, and 11% in Wales.

The ONS survey is carried out UK-wide and is based on nose and throat swabs collected from thousands of households, with or without symptoms.

The ONS estimates that one in 140 people in Scotland were infected with coronavirus, based on samples taken between December 12 and 18.

ONS Infection Survey estimates for percentage of population in Scotland infected with coronavirus (overall - not just variant strain)

This is a reduction from one in 100 in the previous week, although the result is at odds with Public Health Scotland data which shows a steady increase in positive tests, from a seven-day average of 774 at December 4 to 998 by December 22.

On Christmas Eve, 1,165 new cases were reported, according to the Scottish Government.

The next official update for deaths, hospitalisations or cases in intensive care will not be disclosed until December 29, due to the festive holidays.

The number of positive cases (largely based on people presenting with symptoms) have been rising in Scotland during December (Public Health Scotland)

In England, ONS estimates that one in every 85 people were infected with coronavirus, while Northern Ireland had the lowest rate of infections at one in 180, and Wales was highest at one in 60.

The UK variant, which is a highly mutated strain believed to have first emerged in a patient in Kent in September, has been blamed for a dramatic increase in cases in London and the south-east of England.

Household mixing was banned across the region, even on Christmas Day, in a bid to stem a rising tide of infections which appear to be occurring particularly among younger age groups.

There was further alarm after it emerged on December 23 that two cases of a second, South African variant - thought to be even more contagious than the UK strain - had been detected in London and the north of England.

Both individuals have been quarantined and anyone who has visited South Africa in the past two weeks - or had close contact with anyone who has - must self-isolate.

Health chiefs in Dumfries and Galloway have also urged caution after the first case of the UK variant - known as VUI 202012/01 or B.1.1.7 - was detected in the Annandale area.

Valerie White, interim director of public health at NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “The presence of the new strain has been identified following further work by Public Health Scotland, who are undertaking additional investigation of cases of coronavirus infection across Scotland

“A further second case of the new strain has been identified in the lower Annandale area.

“This is obviously very concerning news, and comes as we have been closely monitoring the situation nationally with respect to this new B.1.1.7 strain.”

Ms White said public health teams “do not want to cause any undue concern”, but felt it was important to alert the public “due to the increased risk of transmission that this strain is understood to pose”.

“More information will be provided in due course, as and when it becomes available,” she added.