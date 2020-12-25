CHRISTMAS morning brought an extra special delivery for a couple in Renfrewshire, who welcomed Scotland’s first Christmas Day baby just minutes after midnight.

Baby girl, Aurelia, arrived at four minutes past midnight at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley to delighted parents Agata and Artur Musialak, aged 36 and 39.

Aurelia, who is the third daughter for the Paisley couple, was born ahead of her January 2 due date after Mrs Musialak was admitted to hospital on Christmas Eve.

Her waters had broken but she was not experiencing contractions. “I didn’t expect that,” said Mrs Musialak when asked how it felt to have given birth to Scotland’s first Christmas Day baby.

In Ayrshire, Danielle Sievewright and Billy McClung, from Kilmarnock, said hello to their son soon afterwards, at 12.27am at Ayrshire Maternity Unit.

John James McClung, born 7lb 4oz, is thought to have been Scotland’s second Christmas Day arrival and will be a younger brother for nine-year-old Myley, seven-year-old Madeline and five-year-old Daisy.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, Kim and Donald Dallas welcomed their very own bundle of Christmas joy soon after 4am with the birth of their son. The baby boy, who has not yet been named, was born at 4.10am at the NHS Lothian birthing centre and weighed in at 9lb 2oz.

At exactly the same time, staff at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert delivered a baby girl for Karlijn Kuipers and her partner Alasdair Fowlie. The couple are also still deciding on a name for their daughter.