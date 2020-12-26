Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland have been increased in response to a new strain of the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Saturday that mainland Scotland would be placed into Level 4 – the toughest tier – and the islands would enter Level 3 from Boxing Day.

Under the toughest restrictions, all non-essential retail and hospitality will be forced to close.

The First Minister announced the move after a more transmissible strain of the virus was discovered in the UK, along with a reduction in the window when Scots can mix indoors at Christmas to just December 25.

Ms Sturgeon said delivering the news “makes me want to cry”, and said: “I share that sense of fatigue and demoralisation about this.

“If it wasn’t for this new strain, I wouldn’t be standing here right now announcing this because our case levels right now – because of the levels approach we’ve taken – are actually quite stable.

“This is preventative action because we know there is a more rapidly transmitting strain out there and so we’re acting preventatively.

“Everything we’ve learned about this virus says that you do that – you act quickly and don’t have regrets later, and that’s what we’re seeking to do.”

The First Minister said she intends the measures to be in place for three weeks from Boxing Day, but opposition politicians questioned the timescale.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch also told a Holyrood committee this week that more may need to be done to suppress the new strain.

He said it would be “really, really difficult” to keep the reproductive number below 1, adding: “It would be back to March rather than November.”

The return of in-person schooling has been delayed – except for the children of key workers – with teaching starting online on January 11 and all schools expected to return to physical teaching on January 18.

What are the Level 4 rules?

When will Level 4 rules be reviewed?

Level 4 restrictions are set to be reviewed after two weeks, Ms Sturgeon has said.

Will there be police patrols?

Police Scotland will double its presence along the border with England after the First Minister announced tighter coronavirus restrictions.

Chief Constable lain Livingstone said “highly visible patrols” on roads will be used to “deter anyone who night be considering breaching the coronavirus travel restrictions”.

He added it would not be “appropriate or proportionate for officers to establish checkpoints or roadblocks to simply enforce travel restrictions”.

“These highly visible patrols will be proactively deployed on our road networks to continue our operational activity to ensure drivers and vehicles are in a fit condition to drive.

“The patrols will also deter anyone who might be considering breaching the coronavirus travel restrictions.”

Current restrictions mean it is illegal to travel into or out of council areas in Level 3 or Level 4 without a valid exemption.

Police have the power to issue £60 fines to rule-breakers, although these are halved to £30 if paid within 28 days.

Are schools affected?

Under current plans, the Christmas holiday is now being extended until January 11 for the majority of pupils, although schools will still reopen as scheduled for the most vulnerable and children of key workers.

But teaching will be done online for at least the first week of the new term, Ms Sturgeon has announced.

She said: “After that – assuming we are confident we have the virus under control – we will aim to reopen schools fully.

“But at least until the 18 January, schools will go online only other than for the children of key workers and the most vulnerable.”

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality

All restaurants, bars and other hospitality venues are closed, however hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests, for instance for key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00.

Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

However, all holiday accommodation is closed to tourism.

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements.

Travel

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

Face coverings compulsory

Shopping

Only essential retail

Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can also remain open.

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians) are all closed

Worship / ceremonies

Places of worship can open with restricted numbers (20 people), meanwhile for weddings/civil partnerships there can be a maximum of 15 people, and for funerals and wakes there is a 15 person limit.

No receptions are permitted.

Early learning and childcare

Early learning and childcare can remain open. Enhanced and targeted protective measures are in place.

Informal childcare is only permitted for essential workers.

What are the different tier levels in Scotland?

Level 0

Nicola Sturgeon said Level 0 is "broadly comparable" to the position reached in Scotland in August "when the virus was very suppressed, but still a threat."

She added: "At this level, we would be able to meet indoors with 8 people from 3 households. And most businesses would be open, albeit with safety measures in place."

Level 1

At Level 1 there is slightly more restrictions - with indoor household meetings reducing to six people from two households.

However she hopes there will still be a "reasonable degree of normality".

The First Minister said: "This is similar to the situation we were at in mid September, as cases started to rise again but prevalence was still fairly low."

Level 2

The First Minister said "Levels 2 and 3 are intended to apply at times such as now, when transmission is higher and rising."

She said: "Level 2 entails restrictions broadly similar to those currently in place just now outside the central belt – with limitations on hospitality and no gatherings in people’s homes."

Currently pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes elsewhere in Scotland are only allowed to serve indoor customers between 6am and 6pm with a ban on alcohol inside, although alcoholic drinks can be served until 10pm in outdoor areas.

Level 3

Level 3 is broadly similar to the tougher restrictions which currently apply across the central belt, with much of hospitality being closed completely.

Since October 9, bars and licensed restaurants in five health board areas – Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley – have been forced to close for all but takeaways.

Ms Sturgeon added: "There are however some key differences – for example we envisage restaurants being able to open, at least partially, in Level 3.

"Levels 2 and 3 are intended to apply for relatively short periods ot time to bring transmission under control."

Level 4

The First Minister said restrictions at Level 4 are "closer to a full lockdown", with things like non-essential shops being closed.

She said: "We would not use [Level 4] unless absolutely necessary – would apply when transmission rates are or threatening to become very high, with corresponding pressure on the NHS."

Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland.

Full details can be found on the gov.scot website.