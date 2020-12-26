Storm Bella will bring high winds and heavy rain to Scotland on Boxing Day, forecasters have warned.
Winds of up to 70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations of the UK and further downpours are also due.
Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind for the far south of Scotland has also been issued and will be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day, as well as a yellow warning for rain.
The warnings are in effect from 9am until midnight on Boxing Day and apply to many Scots in the west of Scotland, north of Glasgow.
According to forecasters, Scots should brace themselves for likelihood of localised flooding and travel disruption, with affected areas stretching from Cape Wrath to Helensburgh.
Bella follows relatively calm and cold conditions across the UK on Friday and early morning, with snowfall recorded in some areas.
