Scots have been warned to brace themselves for snow this week, as forecasters predict snow, ice and wintry showers.
As temperatures plummet, snow showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption Sunday night into Monday, the Met Office has warned.
Scots in Central, Tayside & Fife, the South West of Scotland including Lothian, the Borders and Strathclyde can expect snow - with cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling set to get hit by wintry showers.
The Met Office has cautioned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected too, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
With icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths expected, metereologists also warned the bad weather could lead to some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
A statement from the Met Office reads: "A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.
"Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.
"Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Whilst skies are expected to clear from the north overnight, icy patches are likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning."
Meanwhile, Storm Bella is bringing heavy rain and severe winds across the UK, including parts of Scotland.
The Met Office already warned that Scots should brace themselves for the likelihood of localised flooding and travel disruption, with affected areas stretching from Cape Wrath to Helensburgh.
Regions and local authorities affected by yellow warning for snow and ice:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Edinburgh
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
