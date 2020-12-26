A cyclist has died following a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders on Christmas morning.
The 30-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, police said, which took place just before 11am along the A6105 between Chirnside and Duns.
Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses following the fatal road crash involving a a blue Ford Focus.
Police have confirmed that emergency services attended and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Mark Banner from the Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“We are asking anyone who was on the A6105 on Christmas Day morning and witnessed what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage to assist with the investigation, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0841 of Friday, 25 December, 2020."
