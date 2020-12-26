More than 1,100 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland on Christmas day.
Latest figures show that 1,149 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 43 deaths recorded - as most of the country was again put under the toughest coronavirus restrictions.
The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 116,870.
READ MORE: Covid-19: AstraZeneca antibody treatment trials under way to prevent illness in those recently exposed
The Scottish Government is not releasing daily updated death and hospital figures over the holiday period.
However, figures from 23 December show that 1,008 people were recorded as being in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19, and 56 people were in intensive care on that date.
1,149 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 26, 2020
This brings the confirmed total number of cases to 119,184
Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/f1bosqKzov
Since the start of the outbreak, 4,416 people have died who have tested positive as of 24 December.
A total of 1,240,546 covid-19 tests have now been carried out through NHS labs and 2,013,325 through UKG Labs in Scotland.The Scottish Government has placed all of mainland Scotland under Level 4 restrictions, to help combat the emergence of a new, faster-spreading variant of Covid-19.
The move to Level 4 means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment