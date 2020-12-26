More than 1,100 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland on Christmas day.

Latest figures show that 1,149 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 43 deaths recorded - as most of the country was again put under the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

The total number of cases in Scotland has now reached 116,870.

The Scottish Government is not releasing daily updated death and hospital figures over the holiday period.

However, figures from 23 December show that 1,008 people were recorded as being in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19, and 56 people were in intensive care on that date.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,416 people have died who have tested positive as of 24 December.

A total of 1,240,546 covid-19 tests have now been carried out through NHS labs and 2,013,325 through UKG Labs in Scotland.The Scottish Government has placed all of mainland Scotland under Level 4 restrictions, to help combat the emergence of a new, faster-spreading variant of Covid-19.

The move to Level 4 means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.