With all of mainland Scotland under level 4 restrictions as of Boxing Day, all non-essential retail has been forced to close.
That means the usually packed streets in Scotland's largest cities are eerily quiet today, as shoppers stay at home.
The move to Level 4 - designed to combat the emergence of a new, faster-spreading variant of Covid-19 - means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.
It comes as the latest daily figures showed that 1,149 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland – 8.2% of all new tests that were carried out.
Meanwhile First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay at home, or close to home, as much as possible.
She tweeted: “Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland. Please stay home/local as much as possible, to help stop this new, faster spreading strain of the virus running out of control.”
In Edinburgh, prime shopping locations, including Princes Street, George Street and the Royal Mile, are pictured looking unusually quiet today, Boxing Day, when traditionally the streets would be filled with shoppers out looking for a bargain.
