Just when you thought it was safe to go back into life and what happens? Covid 2: The Mutant Strikes Back. The 2020 pandemic was remarkable in having been anticipated by Hollywood disaster flicks. The 2011 film Contagion was particularly prescient about coronavirus, even down to explaining R numbers, bat-human transfer and fears that such viruses began as bio-weapons.

Contagion ends with the heroic lady chemist, Jennifer Ehle, testing a vaccine on herself and discovering it works. Saved! Cue music, everyone looks at the sky, roll credits. There wasn’t a Contagion 2 – but we seem to be in the middle of one now. The lesson is that getting the vaccine doesn’t end the story.

Nevertheless, the true-life Covid-19 tale is a good news story, though it seems almost like heresy to say so. For a start, coronavirus has been benign for the vast majority of people. Deaths have been mostly among the aged and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Those 60,000 deaths are tragic, of course, but children have not died and nor have young adults, in any numbers. The 2018 flu epidemic, by contrast, was a killer that targeted the young most cruelly.

And forget Hollywood actresses jabbing themselves with experimental vaccines. It normally takes 10 years for a vaccine to be produced for such a hydra-headed virus as coronavirus. Only a few months ago, some scientists were speculating that, like malaria or HIV, there might never be a proper vaccine, and that we would have to manage life under the shadow of Covid for decades.

Some people rather liked the thought of nature getting one back on humanity. “We are the disease, Covid is the cure,” as some on the fringes of Extinction Rebellion put it. There is an aversion to big science, and Big Pharma in particular on the environmental left, that quickly attached itself to the pandemic. Science has found its viral Nemesis, we were told. Capitalist globalisation is the real super-spreader.

So, there was a certain irony that it was Big Pharma – and it doesn’t get much bigger than Pfizer, the second-largest drug company in the world – which came to humanity’s rescue in collaboration with the German gene-manipulation outfit, BioNTech. The Covid-19 vaccine looked like a triumph for capitalism and genetic engineering – two of the biggest negatives of 20th-century green politics. The EU even had to relax its rules on GM crops to allow drugs companies to work on DNA for the vaccine.

Pfizer is, of course, in the business of making money, and it has been accused of profiteering in the past. But it is the sheer size of pharmaceutical companies – Pfizer has 90,000 employees – that allows scientific discoveries to be developed through human trials into actual drugs that are safe and can cure people.

Actually, the Covid vaccine was the product of collaboration between science, capitalism and the state. Government paid for much of the original university research into gene-splicing and created the regulatory machinery to ensure public safety. The state also taxes the profits generated. Lots of new public money was offered for coronavirus research – though, interestingly, Pfizer turned down any direct funding and relied on its own research base.

During the year of living dangerously with Covid, it was often difficult to assess what was happening through the noise of keyboard warriors trying to politicise it. This was the first pandemic since the invention of social media and it spawned no end of mutant conspiracy theories. Donald Trump, the keyboard warrior-in-chief, insisted on calling coronavirus the Chinese Plague and accused the World Health Organisation of being a “China puppet”. Websites floated the theory that coronavirus had been developed as a kind of biological warfare attack on the West.

Chinese state sources responded with a claim that the virus had been brought to Wuhan by a delegation from the United States Army. There is evidence, certainly, that the Chinese authorities delayed admitting the risk of contagion, but not that it was deliberately created in a government laboratory. Covid-19 almost certainly jumped the species barrier from bats and/or pangolins and was spread in Wuhan’s wet meat markets.

As the pandemic spread, there was no shortage of people on Twitter claiming the government was “putting profits before people” and even that Covid was an exercise in genetic class warfare. This arose from a claim by Tim Shipman, the political correspondent of The Sunday Times, that Boris Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings had argued against lockdown and said that “it didn’t matter if a lot of old people die”.

In fact, Cummings was a vociferous advocate of early lockdown as the release of SAGE minutes confirmed.

Then there was the herd immunity row. In March, Government advisers in Scotland and the UK had argued that, since there was no vaccine, the disease would have to “work its way through the community” as Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch put it “until herd immunity is achieved”. A leading medical modeller on the Government’s advisory body, SAGE, Professor Graham Medley, put it more starkly. He told Newsnight in March that, ideally, we should “send all the old and infirm to Scotland and then have a nice big epidemic in Kent”.

Twitter was outraged. I was pilloried for explaining herd immunity even though I had never advocated it, or any policy. Throughout I have always argued, rather boringly, that Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are right to follow the advice of their medical experts. But anyone who even mentioned the phrase “herd immunity” was denounced for wanting to “let people die”. Scientists on SAGE stopped mentioning it altogether.

Yet herd immunity is simply the epidemiological truism that, once a certain proportion of the population acquires antibodies to a disease, it tends to die out of its own accord.

Oddly, this culture war, as it came to be known, seemed to break down broadly on the same lines as Brexit. Leavers and Tory MPs took to arguing that the Government was taking away our precious liberty in the interests of tackling a disease whose death rate was no worse than flu. We started seeing anti-lockdown protests – one of them led by Piers Corbyn, brother of the former Labour leader, who was fined £10,000 for an illegal gathering.

In fact, Covid is much more lethal than flu, and anyway the lockdown was about preventing the NHS being overwhelmed by a short-term spike in cases. By year-end, it was clear that lockdown did work, in a crude kind of a way. As Boris Johnson put it, it “flattened the sombrero”, the curve of infection. We are about to enter another one after Boxing Day.

The tragedy of the herd immunity war was that it diverted attention from the real scandals. Both here and in Sweden, the go-to country for light touch Covid regulation, old people died in unnecessary numbers.

Test and trace too has been a shambles and Public Health England couldn’t even get masks and gowns to health workers. Let’s hope that Lockdown 2 isn’t as much of a disaster movie as Lockdown 1.