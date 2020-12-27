Shortly after breakfast one grey morning, we made an assault on the garden shed. At least, I pointed to what could be chucked out, and left Alan to it. There is no clearer sign that the end of the year is approaching than embarking on a general outdoor tidy-up.

Gardening books advise you to clean and oil every tool before it is stored. More realistic sorts accept that most of us give at best a cursory flick of a cloth to trowels, or a trickle of three-in-one to shears and secateurs, leaving the full spa treatment to the quietest season of the year.

Spring cleaning is for the house, but midwinter is the time to polish, sharpen and grease the tools you’ve taken for granted the previous 12 months. As soon Alan gets the place shipshape, I’ll be getting on with that.

The shed was the first thing we bought when we arrived at the cottage. Previously, a dilapidated wooden shack sagged near the back door. It was like a prop from Cold Comfort Farm, the door unable to open more than half a foot because so much gravel and mud had washed down the path.

Within a week of moving in, it had been demolished and carted off, and from the fence by the field came the sound of hammering as a new shed was erected, just in time for Christmas. We ought to have tied a ribbon on it, because that year there was little chance of much in the way of more personal gifts. Because of the slope, the shed’s front legs are longer than the back. It gave us a place to start gathering stuff like every other garden owner, and offered hedgehogs a safe retreat in the crawl space beneath, should they think about taking up residence.

In the autumn, a neighbour took me into her beech hedge, which is so wide and high that you can stand upright in the centre. Here, among the sparrow roosts, she had installed a dinky wooden hedgehog house she had hammered together. It’s the kind of property development everyone can embrace.

Our local garden centre sells wicker versions, which are shaped like igloos. With a narrow entrance tunnel leading to a rounded chamber, they remind me of Maeshowe in Orkney.

The roof of our hut is home to spiders, which occasionally are picked off when a robin darts inside, so swift a sortie it’s like a special operations mission. One hot day in our first summer here, I left the door ajar. I came back an hour later to discover wasps had begun to build bings. They were stuck to the walls like golf balls, getting larger by the minute.

If only we had owned PPE in those days, we’d have been able to swing into action immediately.

As it was, it took a while to get a spray – kindly lent by a neighbour – and find a way of covering Alan top to toe. Wearing gloves, hood, and shirt buttoned to the neck, he went in looking like an international inspector investigating Chernobyl.

He was back indoors before a kamikaze wasp was discovered crawling around inside his clothes, giving its all in defence of its realm. By the time Alan had ripped off and shaken out his shirt, he had been stung. The wasp, meanwhile, was even more injured, and when I finally found it on a windowsill, it had gasped its last.

Now, we keep the shed door closed most of the time. Wasps are welcome to nest elsewhere, and in the past couple of years have burrowed underground beneath the birch tree and the beech hedge. Sometimes they buzz angrily as we pass, and occasionally I have been chased down the path until I am at a safe distance.

On warm days, when I’m in the summer house, I can hear them on the walls outside, chewing at the wood and making pulp. They make a sound like a scratching fingernail. Who knew such a tiny creature could be such a noisy eater?

Around the winter solstice, when darkness is falling by mid-afternoon, summer is unimaginable. This year it feels particularly far off. The garden looks dank and dreary and, with its overlong grass, has an abandoned air. A friend offered his lawnmower for one last trim before winter, but by the time the rainclouds parted, everything was sodden. As a result, a trip to the shed or the summer house sounds like wading through water which, these past few weeks, is close to the truth.

I’ve been assiduously reading books that recommend what to plant to keep borders filled with colour all year round, but at the moment achieving that is a distant dream. Walking around Hoolet, I take notes of how people make their front gardens look more inviting. Looking at our own, I wonder how it is that when you’re out in the countryside, the tangle of dying undergrowth and grass is beautiful, yet our better-tended patch looks unkempt and sorry for itself?

Not all is gloom. Shoots of spring bulbs are coming through. The first snowdrop has appeared, its flower dangling like a pearl earring, solitary and brave. Nearby, a couple of milky hellebores brighten up the flowerbed. One was given to us by a friend instead of a Christmas card last year, and we think of her whenever we pass.

Before New Year arrives I will make a list of the plants in the garden, and who gave them to us. It’s like a Who’s Who of Hoolet, from shrubs and flowers to bulbs and even – at the heart of them all – a young tree, seeded from a magnificent copper beech in the farmhouse across the green. Still no more than a sapling, it is finding its feet or, as a real gardener would say, putting down roots.

In that sense, it’s no different from us. The other evening, as we were driving out of the village, a barn owl flew out of the hedgerow, uplit by our headlights as it flapped towards the fields. It is either the same bird, or related to the one photographed in the summer, patrolling the edge of Hoolet.

I look forward to the owls returning to our chimney, where we first heard them calling to each other.