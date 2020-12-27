That’s Christmas gone and next is Hogmanay. It’s hard to get very excited. We all probably tried hard to plan something to make the festive season as upbeat as we could but then a few numbers and letters in the code of Covid-19 changed – and so did all of our plans.

Knowing the extreme risk to me as a chemotherapy patient, we had already decided to isolate. We booked a cottage on the edge of the Galloway Forest and planned woodland walks with the dog, turkey dinners and a roaring log fire.

Instead, it was just more time in the house we have been cocooned in since March of this year.

And that’s the way it’s going to be for so many of us as we march into 2021 with hope in our hearts and concern in our minds.

It’s easy at this time of year to get all maudlin and wallow in the woe of it all.

The list of things that are, quite frankly, utterly depressing is long and lengthening.

There are the grim global, European, national and local perspectives. Worries about jobs, worsening economies, hospitals and health systems creaking under strain, and the utter fragility of order and lifestyle we have lived for all of our lives. When all the negatives are lumped together it’s a big pile – too big for any of us to swallow, perhaps.

So, like we always do, it’s a case of one step at a time. One bite after another.

There have been some brilliant cartoons floating around the internet. Santa asks the little boy what he wants for Christmas and the boy replies “a dinosaur”. When Santa tells the boy to be more realistic the little lad asks for an end to Covid-19. Santa sighs and says: “What colour do you want your dinosaur?”

People everywhere will say “goodbye and good riddance” to 2020. There has been much heartache and too much bad news.

But 2021 might not be much better – if at all better. So, maybe best we get used to enjoying and celebrating what we can in the ways we can.

I don’t think many of us ever thought this pandemic would wreak so much havoc for so long with every aspect of our lives when it first darkened our doors early in 2020.

I think some of us now believe it may be with us for a long time to come.

There is also a growing suspicion that the vaccines we have developed might not pave the way for a full return to normal life – and that they will become simply a useful tool in our medical armoury along with better and more innovative treatments against the ravages of Covid-19 and its mutations.

So, now might be a time stop wishful thinking and focus on what we have. Here’s to that this Hogmanay.