Forecasters have extended a weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Scotland.
With temperatures plummeting, the Met Office has warned that snow showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption between Sunday and Monday.
They had originally predicted that Scots should expect the wintry weather between 6pm on Sunday to 10am on Monday, covering areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Borders and Tayside.
Now, forecasters have updated the warning, and say snow could fall as early as 3pm, and in more areas.
A statement from the Met Office reads: "A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across western and central parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and then into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.
"Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.
"Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Skies are expected to clear from the north overnight and widespread ice is likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning, especially across central and eastern areas."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
- Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
