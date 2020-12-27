A ski school in Switzerland is looking for a ski slope tester ahead of the 2021 season.
Altitude Ski School is aiming to recruit a Ski Slope Tester for the ski and snowboard school based in Switzerland.
The successful recruit will be responsible for testing the slopes and must be happy being surrounded by picturesque views, as well as have a huge passion for fun and thrills as there will be plenty of pistes to explore and ski along, from beginner routes to the more challenging expert-level slopes.
However, hopeful recruits will need to act quickly with less than 2 weeks left.
You can find the full details at the Altitude Ski School website, with the winner having 8 ski schools to choose from; Verbier, Zermatt, Grindelwald, Wengen, Megeve, Klosters, Davosand Gstaad.
Speaking on the role, Jon West, Altitude Ski School Director said: “I’m so pleased to announce Altitude’s latest opening to join our team as our one and only Ski Slope Tester.
“It’s an incredibly important role, and we’re excited to welcome whoever the lucky candidate is. We’re sure they will have a fantastic time ensuring that the snow is up to standard for the other skiers.”
