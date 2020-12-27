A helicopter used to transport workers to North Sea oil and gas platforms has declared a mid-air emergency.

The Babcock Mission Critical Services Offshore, with callsign BND86L and registration number G-MCSK, took off from Aberdeen on Sunday at 8.37am.

But the helibus performed a u-turn over the North Sea after declaring an emergency Squawk 7700.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

HeraldScotland: FlightRadar24FlightRadar24

It is not yet known what sparked the emergency.

The Herald has approached Babcock for comment.