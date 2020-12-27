Scots are being urged to check their old lottery tickets again amid a search for a £1.8m mystery Euromillions prize winner.

Lottery bosses say they are "desperate" to find the winner, who scooped the sum in the December 11 draw after buying the ticket in West Lothian.

The ticket, which matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number, is worth a total of £1,886,380.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, a senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way to start the new year it would be.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

The ticket is one of five in the UK which won £1.8 million by matching the five main numbers and one lucky star number. Meanwhile, the jackpot was picked up by a French ticket holder, who successfully matched the winning numbers on that date – 6, 9, 13, 24 and 41 – and the lucky star numbers 3 and 12.

The mystery ticket holder has until June 9 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still contact Camelot – but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.