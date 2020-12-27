Joe Biden will be sworn in on Inauguration Day 2021 after winning the US election and being named as the President-elect.

Despite legal challenges and tensions over the outcome of the 2020 election, the former Vice President is expected to be sworn in ending Donald Trump's presidency.

Inauguration Day 2021 - when is it?

In keeping with US law, Inauguration Day is January 20, and despite Covid the inauguration will follow tradition and be held on Wednesday, January 20, in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Inauguration Day UK Time

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in around midday, however, opening remarks will likely take place from 11:30am in Washington. Biden is likely to be sworn in around 5pm UK time.

What will happen on Inauguration Day?

There will be opening remarks and then Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. He will say: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Once he has finished the oath, he will be the next president. The event will continue however the inauguration will be complete.

Will Donald Trump be there?

When there is nothing in the constitution or law that says Donald Trump should be there, it has become customary for the outgoing president to watch the next in line be sworn in. There have been no exceptions to this tradition in the last century. Only President John Adams, President John Quincy Adams, and President Andrew Johnson have sat out their successor's inauguration.

With Donald Trump yet to concede the election, there is speculation that he will not attend the event in January.

Will the event go ahead as planned with Covid?

The event will be smaller in scale due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Normally over 200,000 tickets are available, however, only 1,000 are thought to be available this time. The Biden campaign team has "strongly encouraged" people to refrain from travelling to Washington to attend, amid fears of virus spread.

Senators and members of Congress along with partners will also attend, including Jill Biden.

How can I watch the Biden Inaugration?

The event will be televised and will air on a number of news channels across the UK. Inauguration Day specials are normally broadcast to provide significant coverage.