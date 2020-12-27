In Pictures: The best images from Scotland in 2020
By
Herald Scotland online
In Pictures: The best images from Scotland in 2020
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party ensured that 2020 began with a bang in Scotland, although the coronavirus pandemic meant that it was not business as usual from March onwards.
Animals, celestial events and Prime Minister Boris Johnson feature in the best images from Press Association photographers in Scotland in the past 12 months.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.