Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party ensured that 2020 began with a bang in Scotland, although the coronavirus pandemic meant that it was not business as usual from March onwards.

Animals, celestial events and Prime Minister Boris Johnson feature in the best images from Press Association photographers in Scotland in the past 12 months.

New Year 2020 celebrationsFireworks are launched from Edinburgh Castle at midnight during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa Viking festivalMembers of the Jarl Squad in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa Viking festival in January (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cyclist on quiet Glasgow streetA cyclist makes his way up a quiet St Vincent Street in Glasgow as the UK entered lockdown in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The KelpiesThe Kelpies in Falkirk are lit up in blue in a weekly gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff trying to battle coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
PenguinA Humboldt penguin walks through spraying water at Blair Drummond Safari Park, Stirling, on World Penguin Day in April (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bass Rock lighthouseThe sun rises over Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
People jog through tunnelPeople taking their daily exercise pass underneath the rainbow mural in Colinton Tunnel, Edinburgh, as the UK continued in lockdown in April (Jane Barlow/PA)
Piper on beachPiper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach overlooking the Firth of Forth on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May (Jane Barlow/PA)
GiraffeA giraffe pokes its head out from its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in June (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Boris JohnsonPrime Minister Boris Johnson holds crabs caught on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles in July (Robert Perry/PA)
Comet NeowiseComet Neowise in the skies above the Forth Bridge, South Queensferry (Jane Barlow/PA)
Train accident sceneInvestigators working at the scene of a derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, which cost the lives of three people in August (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh skyline lit upThe sky above Edinburgh Castle is lit up by My Light Shines On, an outdoor light installation for the 2020 Edinburgh International Festival in August (Jane Barlow/PA)
Halloween skeletons in Edinburgh restaurantChris Doherty, owner of Hemingway’s in Edinburgh, decorated his empty restaurant with skeletons in October as it remain closed during a coronavirus lockdown (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling CastleStirling Castle surrounded by trees displaying their autumn colours (Jane Barlow/PA)
Students take Covid testsStudents get a Covid-19 test at a mass testing centre set up at the sports centre at St Andrews University, ahead of the Christmas holiday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Girl stands in light tunnelKaris Milligan, nine, in the light tunnel at the launch of Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights (Andrew Milligan/PA)