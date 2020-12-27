THE SNP has confirmed its MPs will vote against the Brexit deal when it comes before the Commons on Wednesday.

The party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the deal was a "disaster" for Scotland and announced he and his colleagues would reject it, following a meeting of the party parliamentary group today.

Mr Blackford said Scotland had been "ignored" by the Conservative government, and added that Scots should have the right to determine their own future as an independent country.

The SNP has argued that should Scotland become independent it could rejoin the EU, however, some have questioned whether this would be possible or practical.

The party also claims that Scotland's economy has suffered, losing billions of pounds due to Brexit. Scottish Government analysis estimates a hard Brexit could cut Scotland's GDP by around 6.1% - costing Scotland more than £9billion, or the equivalent of £1,600 for every person, by 2030.

Mr Blackford said: "Boris Johnson's extreme Tory Brexit is an unforgivable act of economic vandalism and gross stupidity, which will cause lasting damage to the economy and leave the UK much worse off at the worst possible time - during a pandemic and economic recession.

"Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster throughout the Brexit process and we are being forced to pay a devastating price. It is clear that the only way to protect Scotland's interests, and regain the full benefits of EU membership, is to become an independent country.

"This is a very bad deal for Scotland, which will terminate our membership of the EU, rip us out of the world's largest single market and customs union, end our freedom of movement rights, and impose mountains of red tape, added costs and barriers to trade for Scottish businesses. The blame lies squarely with the Tory government.

"By the UK government's own admission, staying in the EU is the best possible deal. Analysis shows the hard Tory Brexit Boris Johnson wants to impose could cut Scotland's GDP by around 6.1%, costing more than £9billion or the equivalent of £1,600 for every person. This Tory hammer blow to the economy is devastating and completely unnecessary.

"Industries and communities across Scotland will face higher costs and reduced access to EU markets. Benefits of EU membership, including our right to live, work and study across Europe will be stripped away. Justice and security cooperation will be diminished. Even the broken promises made to our fishing communities have turned out to be another Tory pack of lies.

"With the Labour Party lining up behind Boris Johnson, it is clear Westminster will impose this hard Tory Brexit regardless of how Scotland votes but it is not being done in our name. It is a disaster for Scotland."