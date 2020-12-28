AT the close of a year like no other, music streaming services have revealed a surge in the amount of white noise and calming sounds listened to in 2020 as a world in chaos searches for aids to sleep and soothe.

That’s a wrap?

Streaming giant Spotify release a “Spotify Wrapped” list to users at the year’s end, allowing them to recall what has formed their soundtrack to the months gone by. Although usually regarded as a fun noteworthy item to share online, this year, a notable rise in the number of users listening to background noise and ambient music hint at the challenges of a pandemic stricken year.

Wellness?

Spotify said that “as people started to social distance, we saw an increase in nostalgia-themed playlists and work-from-home-themed playlists, and in listeners listening to wellness podcasts like Unlocking Us with Brené Brown and Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories”.

White noise?

Users were quick to share their own top 10 lists online and one of the most popular tracks turned out to be “Celestial White Noise”, a three hour broadcast of what essentially amounts to a fuzzy frequency. Other “most listened to” tracks include “long meditation drones”; hypnotic pieces where notes or chords are continuously sounded.

Stormy weather?

Sounds of nature, rainfall and thunder have risen in popularity as well. Pop star Grimes revealed her top track of the year for 2020 was a three and half minute recording of rainfall that has recorded around 25 million listens, while other frequently listened to tracks include “crackling fire”, “beach storms" and “ocean sounds”.

White noise machines?

Combining all audible frequencies together, white noise machines have risen in popularity this year as well, offering a repetitive whooshing sound that is similar to TV static.

It’s not just adults who are tuning in?

A whole section dedicated to "Baby Shushing" features tracks such as "Shhhh Mama's Here Ultimate Soother" and "Babu Shusher" which is described as a "looped smooth noise" and has nearly 12 million hits.

YouTube?

A cursory search reveals videos of rain sounds - some lasting 10 hours - have more than one billion views on YouTube, with other videos of airplane noise replicating the sounds of a plane cabin and jet engines have also racked up millions of views.

A fire in the heart?

Another current YouTube hit is an ongoing live stream featuring instrumental piano Christmas music with a roaring fire, telling viewers to "Feel the Christmas mood while watching the fireplace and listening to the crackling with soothing music for meditation, relaxation, sleeping and stress relief."

It’s all about finding some calm in the chaos?

Dr Shelby Harris, a behavioural sleep-medicine specialist in New York, said the shift in listening habits is no surprise this year. She said: “Stress levels are high and we have active and busy minds that are hard to turn off. Sometimes just going back to nature in a steady, repetitive, non-threatening sound can help quiet the active brain. I’m a fan of using white noise at bedtime just to drown out noises that might interrupt sleep. Consistent is best, and white noise is as consistent as one can get.”