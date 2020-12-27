There have been 740 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
6,793 new tests for Covid-19 reported results with 12.3% of these were positive
The number of deaths, hospitalisations or cases in intensive care will not be disclosed over the festive period, with an update expected on December 29 for the previous four days.
Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 1,148 new cases with 43 new reported deaths as most of the country remains under the toughest coronavirus restrictions.
The move to Level 4 means non-essential shops have had to shut, while bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaway services.
During the week ending 24 December, in total, 50,584 people were newly tested with 7,574 people testing positive for the first time.
1 in 140 people in Scotland had the coronavirus.
