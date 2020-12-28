By Hannah Rodger

Westminster Correspondent

CHILDREN waiting for mental health treatment are facing collective delays of more than 2million days over the NHS target, new figures have revealed.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats asked all health boards about the delays affecting children and young people who are in need of support over the past four years.

Although the waiting time target for treatment is 18 weeks, many health boards are unable to meet it for all patients.

According to the data obtained by the LibDems, children were waiting for 2.4million days over the 18 week target, in total, for treatment between 2017/18 and the present day.

If a child starts treatment a week after the 18 week-target, their wait of seven days would be added to the collective total.

In 2017/18 young people across all health boards waited 274,954 days over the 18 week target for treatment, however this year so far the length of delays has risen to more than 1.2million days.

While some health boards have managed to reduce the length of time children are waiting in the fur year period, others have see their waiting times increase.

Scotland's largest health board NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said that in 2017/18, it had a collective waiting time of 4,552 days however this year so far the waiting time has increased to 235,256 days.

NHS Lothian has also seen a rise from 123,361 says in 2017/18 to 486,395 days this year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish LibDems health spokesman said the figures were concerning, and added that the mental health system was under pressure.

"Children needing mental health help in Scotland have been left waiting 2.5 million more days than they should have. That's a scandal.

"It's widely acknowledged that the next major public health problem coming down the tracks will take the form of mental health problems and these statistics prove we're not ready.

"The system is under immense strain. For years vulnerable children across Scotland have been subjected to harrowing long waits for help. The pandemic and the backlog in appointments it has caused will only make this mountain harder to climb.

"We desperately need to see transformational investment in Scotland's mental health services. Our NHS staff do an incredible job, but they need more money, staff and resources behind them to make sure this runs smoothly and no one falls through the gaps.

"Behind each of these numbers is a family wracked with worry about a young person who is not doing well. The government has a duty to invest in this and ensure they get help when they ask for it not many months later."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government has been working closely with all Boards over this period to plan the recovery of CAMHS services across Scotland and to help individual NHS Boards respond effectively to the anticipated increase in demand in the months ahead.

“We have provided an additional £15 million to local authorities to respond to children and young people’s mental health issues, with a focus on those brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Part of this funding will also support local authorities to develop and implement community mental health and wellbeing services and supports.

"These new support services will be available for 5-25 year olds, their families and carers.

"This is the start of a long term commitment to provide a new type of mental health support alongside psychological services provided through CAMHS.

“This funding is in addition to ongoing annual funding to support the recruitment of an additional 80 mental health professionals to work with children and young people in CAMHS services across Scotland, and our recent announcement of a further £3.6 million to help provide more than 80 additional counsellors in every college and university in Scotland over the next four years.

"We are also ensuring that every secondary school will have access to a counsellor.”