Many Scots will be glad to see the back of what has been a turbulent year.

It has been around nine months since Covid-19 first made its way to Scotland, and since then, the country has recorded more than 110,000 positive cases and almost 5000 deaths.

Public Health Scotland has published rolling data throughout the crisis, giving Scots localised information about infections.

Here's how cases and deaths have changed over time in each local authority in Scotland: