Take a good look at 2020. What do you see? Empty streets. Empty shops. Empty words. Hands in gloves. Mouths behind masks. Two metres between me and you. But I can also see Margaret Keenan being injected with a new vaccine. I can see the victory of Marcus Rashford, and the defeat of Donald Trump. I can even see some signs of hope for Scottish politics. This is what I think we’ve learned from 2020. Lesson 1: We’re not as free as we thought we were.

In 2020, the governments of the UK exercised coercive powers on a scale never before attempted. They deliberately depressed the economy. They forced businesses into failure. They coerced us into staying away from friends and family. And what did we do about it? Nothing. It’s a reminder that the personal freedoms we took for granted before 2020 are nowhere near as safe and sure as we thought they were.

The pandemic also exposed some of the more unpleasant qualities of human nature. The zeal with which we greet the idea of closing borders. The ease with which we obey the rules. The belligerence with which we seek to police other people. The greed with which we pile toilet paper and dried pasta into our trolleys. And the calmness with which we view the plight of the poorest in society, who have suffered the most in lockdown. My God, it’s depressing.

But not completely depressing, I’m pleased to say. For a start, there’s hope that humans will change their ways. The majority of new viruses and infections come from animals which means we must improve animal welfare and move to plant-based diets, and there are signs that some of that is happening. We can also celebrate another comforting fact: Covid is clever, but the people at Pfizer–BioNTech are cleverer. Lesson 2: The big change on independence hasn’t happened yet There was a shift in the polls on Scottish independence in 2020 and the biggest motivating factor was Brexit. The polls found that nearly a quarter of those who voted Remain in 2016 and No in 2014 said they would now vote Yes to independence. And no doubt, the more incompetent the Tory government got, and the more likely a no-deal Brexit looked, the more likely the Scottish voters were to stick with Yes.

But the question now is: how will the Brexit deal affect things? The fact there will be no tariffs on British goods is a big win; the deal will also make no discernible difference to most of our lives, and this is bound to affect Scottish opinion on independence. Many Scots appeared to change their mind on independence because of the threat of Brexit, so they may change their minds again if the reality of Brexit is rather benign. In other words, it wouldn’t be surprising if Yes support starts to slip again.

It was also clear in 2020 that the bigger change that’s needed on independence hasn’t happened yet. Devolution came about so painlessly in the 1990s because there was widespread support for it, most importantly from the business community and every party except the Tories. But the same does not apply to independence. There is still profound concern about the economic consequences. The business community is wary. And Labour is opposed – indeed, Keir Starmer underlined his opposition with his plan for increased federalism. Together with the Brexit deal, all of it provides a ray of hope for unionists. Lesson 3: British identity is under threat like never before Was 2020 the year British identity changed forever? I'm thinking, mainly, of the way we used to be. I’m thinking of the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the veterans I spoke to who told me about the day of celebrations. I’m thinking of the Olympics in 2012 when the focus was on British icons: Bond, Big Ben, The Beatles, the NHS. And I’m thinking about the British fellow-feeling based on the idea that London, Liverpool and Glasgow were riveted together by history, industry, architecture, and culture.

Some of that is still there, but 2020 was the year in which the divisions we’ve been through, over independence and Brexit, made British expressions of collectiveness seem more insignificant than ever. Speak to almost anyone under the age of 30 and you’ll be struck by how aggressively attached to Scottishness they are. Their British identity is also nowhere near as important as the other identities they feel: gay, goth, trans, vegan, nationalist, whatever. Lesson 4: Personal identity is stronger than ever And yet, the change in the way many of us feel about identity was also one of the signs of hope in 2020. There was a time when identity was defined by convention; now it’s defined by who we follow on social media, and who we follow on the street, and how we feel, and the effect has been positive, on gender, sex, and race. This year, Eddie Izzard asked to be referred to as she; the first gay marriage also took place in Northern Ireland, and, on the whole, the changes on sex and gender have been largely accepted.

But how far do we still have to go? I was struck by what Robyn Peoples said – Robyn is one of the women who took part in the gay wedding in Northern Ireland. My love is personal, said Ms Peoples, but the law against gay marriage was political, and the same could be said of the restrictions of 2020. Our lives, our friends, family, jobs, and our health, all of it is personal, but the laws which placed restrictions on them were political; they did not need to happen, a decision was made that they should.

Robyn Peoples and Eddie Izzard also symbolise, I think, one of the other ways in which things changed this year. LGBT people enjoyed unprecedented freedom in 2020 after many years of struggle. But 2020 was also the year in which other freedoms were restricted as never before. It means the last lesson of 2020 is also the most depressing: it’s very hard to gain rights and very easy to lose them.

