PEERS have guzzled hundreds of bottles of champagne this year, new figures reveal.

More than 200 bottles of Prosecco and champagne have been sold in the House of Lords in 2020 despite peers only sitting for 113 days.

According to a freedom of information request from the SNP, 61 bottles of the Lords own-brand champagne were sold in 2020, for £50 a bottle.

Prosecco and the pricier Lords Vintage Champagne were among 214 bottles of fizz bought by peers since January.

Last year, the figure was more than 500.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said peers were "out of control".

She said: "Voters will be absolutely fizzing that while thousands of people across Scotland are struggling to just make ends meet, due to the financial impact of this pandemic, these unelected cronies have been guzzling hundreds of bottles of luxury booze.

“The fact that these Lords, who nobody voted for, have been living the life of Riley at the taxpayers’ expense, while [also] pleading poverty and begging for a hardship fund, will make voters sick.

“These Lords are out of control and even more members of the privileged elite, like Baroness Davidson, will be down to join them very shortly as their numbers surge."